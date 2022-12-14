‘Violent cat’ snubbed by adopters dubbed ‘little comedian’

They have helped contextualise some of Oscar’s behaviours, theorising that past experiences have created “triggers” in the cat’s mind.

Ian said: “I think whatever has happened in the past has given him certain triggers that we don’t understand and that makes him try and defend himself.”

He added that neither he nor his partner “wanted to change him”, and have come to understand that his outbursts “impact him as well”.

Ultimately, Ian said, their cat has “issues”, and he and Liz “just have to put up with it”.