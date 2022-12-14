Watch out Samsung! Amazon shoppers are grabbing smart TVs for





There’s a range of televisions on offer at Amazon and these new deals are definitely pretty hard to ignore. The online retailer has slashed the price of Toshiba screens with some starting from as little as £144. To make things even more affordable, customers can even pay in instalments which means a shiny new telly will arrive for as little as £28.80 over five months. And don’t think that low price means bargain basement features as these televisions come packed with updates including the helpful Alexa smart assistant built in.

That means you can bark orders at the display and get a useful response with the telly able to play music, show the local weather, read the news and set useful timers. Along with Alexa tucked inside, these TVs also get Freeview Play which offers access to over 70 channels without paying a subscription fee. Along with live telly, there’s also over 40,000 hours worth of content and over 700 boxsets to binge on. Freeview Play continues to be updated and recently added the PBS America Player plus improved discovery features such as genre recommendations which make it easier to find the shows you want to watch. Other smart features include full access to streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video so owners don’t need to invest in additional dongles such as a Fire TV Stick.

As well as discounting Toshiba’s 24-inch telly there are plenty more deals for those that want a bigger screen in their living rooms there are also huge discounts on 43-inch models and bigger 65-inch screens with up to 22 percent off. These larger displays offer access to 4K Ultra HD viewing which makes content look more pin-sharp and pixel-packed. Finally, Amazon is promising free delivery and, if you order this week, it should arrive well before December 25. If these features and deals sound enticing then here are all the deals on Toshiba TVs from Amazon. Toshiba 24WK3C63DB • NOW £144 – SAVE £25

INCLUDES: 24-inch HD display, Alexa hands-free commands, Freeview Play and Netflix

INCLUDES: 24-inch HD-ready display, Alexa hands-free commands, Freeview Play and Netflix

Toshiba 43UK4D63DB • NOW £298 – SAVE £51

INCLUDES: 43-inch 4K display, Alexa hands-free commands, Wi-Fi, Freeview Play and Netflix

INCLUDES: 55-inch 4K display, Alexa hands-free commands, Wi-Fi, Freeview Play and Netflix

INCLUDES: 65-inch 4K display, Alexa hands-free commands, Freeview Play and Netflix

