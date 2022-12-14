Waushara County Animal Shelter helps pets find their forever home

by Sherry Kelley

Veterinarian Dr. Kristina Mott came to Wautoma to start her veterinary practice not too long after her 2013 graduation from UW-Madison. She bought the Town & Country Veterinary Clinic from Dr. Don Nelson, who was retiring from his practice. As Mott’s practice progressed, with people bringing lost and stray animals to her clinic, she realized that there was no animal shelter in Waushara County.

Mott took in the stray animals that were often in need of treatment and nutrition, but in 2018 she and others who voiced concerns that there was no animal shelter decided to do something about it. They found a vacant building in the Wautoma area; however, it needed some hefty renovations in order to meet commercial building codes and other government licensing standards.

Not long after this, various groups and organizations in Waushara County communities started organizing fundraisers to help the future animal shelter raise the funds they needed. There were candy bar sales, dinners, fashion shows, bike rides, silent auctions, and many other fundraising events held to help raise money for the shelter’s renovation. When COVID 19 hit the nation and people were asked to stay home, the ability to have fundraising events slowed things down; however, individuals and families continued to make monetary donations to the shelter. As donations accumulated, various parts of the renovation project were completed, until they were able to shelter cats in 2021 and dogs in early 2022.

Jane Pfaller, who now coordinates services at the animal shelter, can’t say enough about the community support they get at the shelter. “We have yet to purchase kitten, cat, or dog food,” said Pfaller. “If we are in need of something, we put the word out on Facebook, and the next day a UPS truck stops here to drop it off. After one day on Facebook, 130 pounds of kitten food was donated. We have great community support. Local businesses are also incredibly generous. It’s amazing,” added Pfaller.

The shelter has 10 cat “condos” and 10 dog kennels. The cat “condos” can be made smaller or larger by simply removing a board, which separates the living spaces. One of the cat condos is used for post-surgical cats, those who are recovering from being spayed or neutered, while another is used to house cats who are quarantined, meaning those who have not yet been examined by Dr. Mott to be medically cleared. All new cats to the shelter are quarantined before mingling with other cats. Once cleared, the cats/kittens can go into the “cat room,” if they get along with other cats. The sizable “cat room” has toys and other kittens to play with, and cat “trees.” Kittens who aren’t quite ready for adoption are housed in another “cat condo.”

“We are a closed admission facility for dogs and cats,” said Pfaller. “We have certain criteria.”

“If someone finds a kitten, we ask them to first keep an eye out for it’s mother,” said Pfaller. “However, if the kitten or cat is in obvious distress, we have them bring it in to the shelter; they must first call us at 920-279-9795. We will return the call within 24 hours of receiving it.”

“After treating the animal, we go onto our local Face Book to see if anyone has posted a notice that they are missing a cat. In the case of a dog, we also go onto a Facebook page called “Missing Dogs of Wisconsin” to see if someone is missing the dog.” They also take the dog to the Town & Country clinic to see if the dog has an implanted chip with the dog-owner’s information.

If no one claims the animal within a certain period of time, Pfaller takes a picture of the cat or dog, makes a post-card-size card and distributes it at Town & Country Clinic and other places and sends it to the Waushara Argus, where the picture gets printed in the newspaper for adoption, along with a description of the animal’s strengths and weaknesses. “We’ve had several successful adoptions through publishing in the Argus,” said Pfaller.

When someone finds a stray dog, the individual should call the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, who will then contact the county’s contracted dog catcher, Gary Krueger. Once at the shelter, the dogs are put on a 4-day stray-hold, hoping the dog’s owners will claim them. “This year alone, we took in three dogs whose conditions looked like they had been lost for a long time,” said Pfaller. “The three were never claimed.”

There are 10 dog kennels that are in a separate room from the cats. One of the kennels is used for quarantining. They currently have 3 dogs housed in the unit, including Ozzie, who is being quarantined.

“At one point, we had 8 Vizula puppies who were 11 weeks old,” said Pfaller. They were removed from a home that could not care for them. We usually take our dogs to the Town & Country Clinic for Dr. Mott’s health assessment, but in this case she came to the shelter. They were all available for adoption and all of them were adopted.”

The shelter has 12 volunteers who come to the shelter on a regular basis. “Volunteers cover at least four shifts with dogs,” explained Pfaller. They take the dogs out for at least 30 minutes of exercise or enrichment, feed them and give them fresh water. These standards are defined in Wisconsin’s laws,” added Pfaller. “The shelter is completely volunteer-operated.”

Pfaller explains that one of the volunteers, Erin Flynn, is a professional dog trainer who works with their dogs to relieve their stress and anxiety. She assesses what the dog’s needs are, helps them interact with people, and gives them basic obedience training. “It took us 2 hours to get a dog, Ozzie, into the shelter,” said Pfaller. “He went from having major anxiety to being a lap dog.” Flynn’s assessment includes describing what limitations each dog may have, for example, “cannot be in a home with other dogs.” Dr. Mott also assesses the dog’s characteristics and limitations at some point.

One of Flynn’s strategies is giving dogs a Kong toy to play with. The 4” to 5” Kong is made of a durable, natural rubber and has an unpredictable bounce, which makes for fun games with a dog. Flynn likes to fill it with food, such as peanut butter, Greek yogurt, bananas and other fruit and sometimes freezes it. “The company that sells Kong toys gives us a hefty discount,” said Flynn. The dogs play with the Kong, enjoying the food as it comes out of the Kong, but more importantly, the toy also provides mental stimulation and healthy playtime and also helps solve problems such as separation anxiety, chewing, teething, digging, and barking.

“We don’t take in feral cats,” said Pfaller, who feels feral cats are unadoptable. However, the clinic does regularly set aside a TNR day (Trap, Neuter, & Release), which also includes vaccination. The next TNR day will be scheduled during the week of January 9-13. The exact date has not yet been determined. The application is on Facebook and can be sent to the Waushara County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 68, Wautoma, WI 54982.

“In 2022, we took in 29 cats or kittens, with 22 of them placed for adoption. We took in 22 dogs, with 19 placed for adoption,” said Pfaller, with a smile. We started planning in 2018 and now the shelter is operating and has been licensed, as of November of this year. The state of Wisconsin allows a shelter to take in 25 dogs prior to having to being licensed, so at 22 dogs taken in, it was time to get licensed.

The animal shelter rarely accepts an animal that someone no longer wants. However, if there are extenuating circumstances, such as the animal’s owner passes away or has to go into a nursing care facility, they will accept an animal if there is no one in the family who is willing to provide a good home for the cat or dog.

If someone is interested in adopting a cat or dog, they can complete an application on the shelter’s Facebook page or on their website: www.wausharacoanimalshelter.com. Pfaller then checks references, followed by scheduling an appointment for the individual to meet the animal in person at the shelter.

“The animal shelter was Dr. Mott’s vision,” said Pfaller, who was involved in the planning right from the start, along with some others in the community.

“It is now a reality. This is a good example of what a community can accomplish when everyone works together.”