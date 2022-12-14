Wayne Rooney snubs Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi verdict





Wayne Rooney has overlooked his former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo by publicly doubling down on his belief that Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer to have ever played the game. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been at his brilliant best for Argentina over the course of the World Cup in Qatar and produced another masterful performance to help the Albiceleste book their place in the final with a comfortable win over Croatia on Tuesday night.

He managed to open the scoring for Argentina from the penalty spot in the first half before Julian Alvarez scored a brilliant solo goal to double their lead before the interval. Messi then turned creator to set up Alvarez’s second of the match and wrap up the victory for Argentina with an incredible assist, which saw the 35-year-old run rings around Josko Gvardiol before playing in his team-mate for the simplest of finishes. Rooney was left amazed by Messi’s awe-inspiring performance against Croatia and felt compelled to revisit an old tweet after the final whistle in order to underline his glowing admiration for the Argentina forward. “Messi is a joke. For me the best ever,” said the ex-United striker back in 2012 before reaffirming his stance on Wednesday morning by adding: “Nothing has changed,” alongside a goat emoji and a man shrugging his shoulders. His verdict on Messi is likely to have irked Ronaldo, who is often mentioned alongside the former as part of the constant debate over which of the two players can be rightfully considered as the greatest of all time. The 37-year-old endured a torrid time of things at the World Cup before Portugal were dumped out by Morocco in the quarter-finals, scoring just one goal in the group stages before he was dropped in favour of Goncalo Ramos for both of his side’s knockout games. JUST IN: Chelsea ‘scouting Joao Felix’ as Todd Boehly draws up three-man list

Rooney made up one half of a formidable striking duo alongside Ronaldo during his time at United but their relationship has soured in recent months as a result of the criticism levelled by the former England skipper at his old team-mate. Ronaldo was slammed by Rooney for his conduct at Old Trafford in an interview with talkSPORT last month before the Portugal marksman eventually left the club by mutual consent after falling out with senior management. "The things he has done from the start of the season are not acceptable for Manchester United," said Rooney. "I've seen people like Roy Keane defending him. Roy wouldn't accept that. Roy wouldn't accept that at all.

"It's a distraction which Manchester United don't need at the minute, they are trying to rebuild and for Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. I think if he does that then he will be an asset and if he doesn't he will become an unwanted distraction." Ronaldo went on to fire back at Rooney in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan by suggesting that his words were born out of jealousy, saying: "I don't understand, you should ask this question to him. I don't know why he criticised me so bad, probably because he finished his career in his thirties. I'm still playing at a high level, I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him, which is true."






