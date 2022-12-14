Categories
Showbiz

We fact-check The Crown over the Queen and Camilla’s relationship


Koenig said the couple didn’t “take time to get to know each other” and additionally Diana’s was family pushing for the union.”

On the mismatch, Koenig said: “We were dealing with a socially immature 19-year-old. Charles is very well-read, very well-travelled even privately, deeply involved in the Prince of Wales Trust which still continues which has still given more opportunities that any government scheme and to a wide variety of people.”

“The marriage should never have taken place and it setting up for disaster,” she said.

Koenig concluded: “They had nothing in common and that does not make her a bad person that does not make him a person. Camilla is his soulmate and she understands him.”

