Weekly earnings on rise but real wages nosedive as inflation

Wages for all workers excluding bonuses grew by 6.1 percent between August and October, the latest data by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show. However, with prices rising at the fastest rate in over four decades, when adjusted for inflation wages fell by 2.7 percent. Although the difference between public and private sector pay is increasing, the Government claims that union demands would only deepen the cost-of-living crisis for the country as a whole.

Regular pay growth in the private sector hit 6.9 percent in the three months to October – the strongest rate outside of the pandemic since records began in 2001 – according to figures released by the ONS on Tuesday. The financial services and business sectors led the pack, where pay rose by seven percent – followed by wholesaling, retailing and hospitality, which grew at 6.6 percent. In contrast public sector wages grew by just 2.7 percent, with the gap of 4.2 percentage points being “among the largest differences between the private sector and public sector growth rates we have seen,” according to the statistical agency. This disparity explains why the public sector is struggling to retain staff more than ever, with vacancy rates at record highs.

Although wage growth is strong, it still lags far behind inflation leaving workers worse off

The raft of ongoing strikes since the summer is best understood by the adjusted-for-inflation figures. Considering the economy as a whole – public and private sectors together – the nominal rate of regular pay rises was 6.1 percent in the three months to October, up from 5.7 percent the previous month. However, inflation hit a 41-year record of 11.1 percent in October, once again primarily driven by gas and electricity prices, despite the enactment of the Energy Price Guarantee. As a result, between August and October, regular pay in real terms – adjusted for inflation – fell by 2.7 percent. Although a smaller fall than the three percent drop between April and June, the resulting loss of purchasing power is still among the largest on record. Once again, while this translates to a two percent fall in real terms for private sector wages, public sector real wages fell by 5.8 percent. READ MORE: Union shoots itself in foot as nurses ‘can’t afford’ to strike

University staff, postal workers, Border Force agents, and road maintenance crews and others have all planned industrial action over the next few weeks. Commenting on the figures released by the ONS on Tuesday, Nye Cominetti, Senior Economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: "The largest strike action in a decade has led to 417,000 days of work being lost in October this year, off the back of persistently low real wage growth for public sector workers coupled with high inflation. "Pressure for industrial action will remain high over coming months, with vacancies in the public sector near record levels." For the first time in its history, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will be staging a nationwide walkout on Thursday, with up to 100,000 nurses expected to take part.

Mick Lynch has led the charge on RMT strikes, as railworkers plan eight days of walkouts

Last-minute talks to avert the nurses’ strike on Monday failed, with RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen lamenting that her members were “not getting an extra penny.” Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the Government is resisting above-inflation wage increases for the public sector because these would likely fuel further headline inflation and worsen the cost-of-living crisis. Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Mr Hunt said: “My number one responsibility as Chancellor – the number one job of the Government – is to make sure that we tackle inflation, and that will deal, I think, with the underlying anger that many people feel.” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Commons in early December that the Government was instead pushing for “new tough laws” to curtail disruption caused by strikes. Among these is an increase in the threshold for industrial action from 40 to 50 percent of the membership voting in favour.