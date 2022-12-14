Westside teacher allegedly had improper relationship with student





A San Antonio teacher at Edgewood Independent School District is being investigated in connection with having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. In a statement sent to MySA, Edgewood ISD confirmed the teacher is no longer an employee of the district.

District officials said the Edgewood ISD Police Department launched an investigation into the allegations of misconduct and immediate action was taken once the administration was made aware of the alleged inappropriate relationship with a district student.

“Student safety is a top priority in Edgewood ISD,” the district stated. “…Edgewood ISD is fully committed to the safety and well-being of its students. The district confirmed that the teacher was an employee at John F. Kennedy High School. However, the district said it is limited in the information that can be shared beyond its statement due to both legal reasons and the student’s privacy. It’s unclear when the alleged misconduct took place. Anyone with information of this nature should contact campus administration or the Edgewood ISD Police Department at (210) 898-2025, the district noted in its statement. Edgewood ISD has schools on the city’s Westside, not far from the Lackland Air Force Base. The district was established in 1950. It now serves nearly 10,000 students with over 20 schools and programs in grades PK and K-12, according to Edgewood ISD’s website. John F. Kennedy High School is located at 1922 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio, TX 78226, near Cupples Road.