What John Lennon Hated About the Release of ‘Happy Xmas (War Is

TL;DR:

  • John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” was designed to get people to stop being complacent.
  • It was initially outperformed by a version of “Jingle Bells.”
  • John felt the song was not released in the proper way in the United States.
Yoko Ono and John Lennon with a 'War Is Over
Yoko Ono and John Lennon | Frank Barratt / Stringer

John Lennon‘s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” had a message about collective responsibility. He had issues with the song’s release. Subsequently, the track was not initially as popular as he wanted it to be.

