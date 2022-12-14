WHO chief said his uncle ‘murdered’ in Ethiopia in Tigray





WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has claimed that his uncle was “murdered” by the Eritrean army in Ethiopia. The head of the WHO was speaking at a pre-holiday press briefing with the UN correspondents’ association on Wednesday.

Dr Tedros told reporters: “I was informed that my uncle was murdered by the Eritrean army. “I spoke to my mother and she was really devastated, because he was the youngest from their family and he was almost the same age as me, a young uncle. “So I was not in good shape. “He was not alone.

A former Ethiopian minister, Dr Ghebreyesus has previously openly criticised Ethiopia's role in the conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. He told reporters: "I hope that this [peace] agreement will hold and this madness will stop but it's a very difficult moment for me", adding that more than 50 other people had been killed in the same incident. Hailing from Tigray, the 57-year-old said he was glad he went ahead with the press conference.

The escalation came after months of feuding between Mr Abiy’s government and leaders of Tigray’s dominant political party. For almost three decades, the party was at the centre of power, before it was sidelined by Mr Abiy, who took office in 2018 after anti-government protests. Mr Abiy pursued reforms, but when Tigray resisted, the political crisis erupted into war.