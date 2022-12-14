Why China Everbright Environment Group Limited (HKG:257) Could Be

While China Everbright Environment Group Limited (HKG:257) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine China Everbright Environment Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is China Everbright Environment Group Worth?

Good news, investors! China Everbright Environment Group is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is HK$5.64, but it is currently trading at HK$3.48 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. China Everbright Environment Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of China Everbright Environment Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. China Everbright Environment Group’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 25%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since 257 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 257 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 257. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

