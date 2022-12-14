Will Smith Said An “Emancipation” Costar Spit On Him

Will Smith said one of his Emancipation costars spit on him when they were filming a scene together.
He described the ordeal on the latest episode of Red Table Talk, where he was joined by his kids, Trey, Jaden, and Willow. The film premiered Dec. 9 on Apple TV+ and stars Will as Peter, an enslaved man who escapes captivity.
“It was emotionally, it was physically, it was spiritually taxing,” Will said of shooting the movie, per People.
He said that during one ad-libbed moment in rehearsals, one actor even spit on him.
“One of the first days on set, there is a scene with one of the actors and he leans down in my face and says, ‘You a cold one, ain’t you?’ and then he ad-libbed…,” Will said before doing a spitting motion.
“I was like, ‘Makeup!'” he continued, laughing. “No, but it was like … I was like, whoa, every actor on this set was taking it really, really seriously.”
You can watch it now on Apple TV+ and in select theaters.
