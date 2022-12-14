Will the Blockbuster Call of Duty Modern Warfare Franchise Ever

The universe of Call of Duty always tends to expand further with successive instalments. Titles under its celebrated franchises like Black Ops and Modern Warfare have entertained the fans over the years. They have also regularly introduced fresh elements.

Without a doubt, Call of Duty series has given the players some of the most popular characters ever. Names like Ghost, Price, Soap, Alejandro, Yuri, and others have become synonymous with Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare games. However, when it comes to the females of this sub-series, there still seems to be room left for a major overhaul.

Will there be a ‘true’, core female character in Call of Duty Modern Warfare games?

In general, Activision‘s high octane action saga has never been known for featuring the most iconic female characters, in comparison to the male heroes. Most of the offerings have been remembered for presenting memorable male protagonists.

It’s not that Call of Duty has never seen a female protagonist taking the charge in a Campaign story. For a change, 2015’s Black Ops 3 and even 2020’s Black Ops Cold War had dedicated options to have a central female Operator. Moreover, despite getting criticized for its overall gameplay issues, last year’s Vanguard had a solid character in Polina.

But due to the lack of such initiatives by the makers, the ratio of female heroes has been very less compared to the male Operators in Call of Duty. Especially in the Modern Warfare sub-series from Infinity Ward.

A new face but not much change

2019’s rebooted entry did feature a new face in Farah Karim. However, she wasn’t actually a protagonist because players didn’t get to spend time with her character for a proper duration, in actual combat. She was mostly seen assisting Alex or Price. She only got to be at the forefront in the flashback sequence inside a prison. But she never got to be in-charge, for long, throughout the main missions.

And in the sequel that launched more than a month ago, she wasn’t even included in the story except for a rescue quest. She was only seen providing assistance to others.

That’s been the ‘Modern Warfare problem’, especially in the rebooted sub-series. It has presented a realistic scenario of different situations, to offer a thought provoking perspective to the players. Almost everything is good except the lack of a solid female operator to remember in the future. Hopefully, the developers will give this angle thought to bring more diversity in the Call of Duty saga going forward.

