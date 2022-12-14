Categories
Business

Willie Weeks Said George Harrison’s 1974 Dark Horse Tour Was the

Bassist Willie Weeks said George Harrison‘s 1974 Dark Horse tour was the “classiest” tour he’s ever been on. Meanwhile, George didn’t feel too glamorous. At least George’s backing band felt comfortable.

George Harrison playing guitar with Willie Weeks in the background during his 1974 Dark Horse tour.
George Harrison during his 1974 Dark Horse tour | Steve Morley/Redferns

Billy Preston said the Concert for Bangladesh ‘inspired’ the former Beatle to organize his 1974 tour

In early 1974, shortly after his wife, Pattie Boyd, officially left him for Eric Clapton, George traveled to India with his musical guru, Ravi Shankar. According to Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison by Joshua M. Greene, they stayed in an ashram in the holy land of Vrindavan.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.