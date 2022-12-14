Winds of Winter: House of the Dragon creator on GRRM spoilers





It’s been 11 years since the last book in A Song of Ice and Fire was published, but at least House of the Dragon has followed Game of Thrones on TV to keep fans occupied. Just like the showrunners of the original series, the prequel’s creator Ryan Condal has access to George RR Martin himself for consultation on his source material. This includes yet-to-be-released aspects of the canon, including The Winds of Winter, which is still yet to get a release date.

Martin is still hard at work on the novel and has confessed how much he has left to pen. The 74-year-old recently told The Late Show he’s written around 1100-1200 pages, with another 400, 500 to go. Given it’s taken 11 years to write around 75 per cent of The Winds of Winter, presumably the longest Game of Thrones book to date is still another 2-3 years away. Yet lucky House of the Dragon show creator Condal admits Martin has already shared some spoilers from the high-anticipated book with him.

Condal teased: “He’s told me things that have, not a direct connection [to House of the Dragon], but when he’s explaining mythologies and things like that, he’ll just casually mention things. It’s so cool but it’s like, ‘Ah! I just want to read the book.’ So I’m very much looking forward to that as a fan, and I’m a fan of his too. I’m really rooting for him and I want him to get, as he calls it, the monkey off his back.” Here’s hoping the release of The Winds of Winter is sooner rather than later as Martin still has A Dream of Spring to write too. SOURCE