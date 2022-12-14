With global warming impacting our environment, here’s why green a

Ever since the UN’s Sustainable Global Development (SGD) report was issued in 2016, driving toward net zero has moved up India’s real estate priority list. Global warming and climate change have become significant threats to our environment and life over the past decade, making sustainable and green architecture a necessity.

What is green architecture?

“Green architecture is a philosophy that advocates for building with the environment in mind by using sustainable sources of energy, designing efficiently to reduce energy use, and updating existing buildings with new technology.”

According to a recent Bloomberg Report, global ESG assets may exceed approximately $41 trillion this year (2022) and reach $50 trillion by 2025. RMZ, a company promoting green architecture, believes in the global mindset – adopting ESG provides long-term value to a business ecosystem as well as to future generations. With sustainable architecture and green buildings in focus, the company is committed to creating sustainable spaces. It helps institutionalize and establish principles and best practices throughout the value chain and organization.

To improve its current ecological and social performance and to integrate sustainability initiatives into its organizational procedures, culture, and strategy, RMZ has started a sustainability transformation path. Its assets are committed to energy-efficient design, and the public realm is dedicated to creating enriching social experiences and communities. The environmental impact of operational assets such as energy, water, and waste is being measured, and goals are being set to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions.

What all needs to be considered while discussing green architecture?

Energy and water consumption, indoor environmental quality, material selection, and location are all considered when creating sustainable and green buildings. This facilitates alternative mobility, promotes the preservation and growth of green spaces and rooftops, and digitizes administrative and business processes. It also minimises waste in landfills.

According to the 2020 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction, the real estate sector is responsible for 38 per cent of global emissions. In addition, the effects of climate change require extensive adaptations to the built environment. There are several innovative sustainable techniques that could usher in a green revolution in the architecture and real estate industry. These include:

• Energy Efficient Design and Operations, 20-25% reduction from ECBC and ASHRAE benchmarks

• Continuous effort is being made to adopt technologies that will help in2 reducing the energy consumption, water and waste generated.

• Water saving >60%, 100% grey water recycling 100% roof water collection, measure groundwater recharge

• Climate-responsive design for landscape and façade

• Integrating BMS for improved energy efficiency

K Jayakumar, Senior Managing Director – Executive Board, RMZ said, “As a responsible and well-recognized player in global real estate, it is our duty to work towards driving net zero in alignment with the UN’s SGD goals and World Green Building Council’s (WorldGBC) Net Zero Carbon Building Commitment by 2050 to safeguard our environment. We started it in 2002 and we are evolving every day to enhance our focus on sustainable architecture and a green real estate ecosystem.”