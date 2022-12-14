With increase of COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving, doctors





As people are getting ready to travel to be with their loved ones for the holidays, medical experts have some reminders to keep everyone safe.”Especially with cases just being so high right now, there’s always a risk of these viruses being spread easily at holiday gatherings,” said Dr. Kruti Yagnik, infectious disease doctor for Cleveland Clinic in Indian River County. Health officials have been monitoring the increase of COVID-19 cases in Florida, as well as cases of the flu and RSV.Officials said there were nine patients who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indian River Hospital this week and three positive cases last week. The latest: WPBF 25 News coverage on COVID-19″Over the last couple weeks, we have seen a couple cases of RSV in elderly patients in our hospital so it can be very serious,” Yagnik said.She said flu cases are higher now compared to the past few months. And with families getting ready to be together, health experts encourage everyone to be extra vigilant. Yagnik advised that if people are feeling sick or are ill, to stay home and avoid going to gatherings.Health: Here’s why doctors say you probably don’t need an RSV test “If you do have to go somewhere and you are feeling sick or you’ve been around somebody that’s been sick, I think it’s a good idea to just wear a mask so that you can reduce your risk of transmission to other people,” Yagnik said.”COVID fatigue is very real, we’re going two years in. But I think when you’re seeing cases in the community are high, that’s when it’s time to kind of bring that mask back out and just wear it. And it doesn’t have to be forever,” she continued. Medical experts remind everyone to have the most up-to-date vaccinations as well.”I do recommend that for people gathering for the holidays and get together, you know just get that extra layer of protection, get your COVID-19 vaccine booster,” Yagnik said. “You know, it’s not going to hurt to have that extra layer of protection and to keep you from having severe illness.”In Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

