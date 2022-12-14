Yellowstone opens for winter tomorrow

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park is just one day out from welcoming visitors for the 2022/23 winter season.

Conditions permitting, most park roads will open tomorrow, Dec. 15, to oversnow travel by snowmobile and snowcoach.

Annually from mid-December until mid-March, visitors travel most of the park’s roads by commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches and via the non-commercially guided snowmobile access program.

Prior to opening for the winter season, Yellowstone has released the following “Top Things to Know in Winter.” Readers can check those tips out here.