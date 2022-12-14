‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Announces Debut Country Single “No

Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes will soon embark on a new chapter of his career as a singer/songwriter!

Grimes, who is widely known for his lead role as John Dutton’s son Kayce Dutton on the Paramount TV series, recently signed a major record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville (UMGN) in association with Range Music and announced his first solo release, “No Horse To Ride.”

“As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture,” UMGN President, Cindy Mabe said. “As a country music artist, Luke has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of country music. We are so excited and proud to welcome Luke Grimes to Universal Music Group Nashville.”

“Luke is a special spirit who puts honesty above all else in his art,” Range Music Managing Partner, Matt Graham added. “We at Range are excited to partner with Brian, Cindy and the rest of the UMG team to help him fulfill his dreams of sharing his songs with country music fans.”

Luke Grimes Announces His Debut Country Music Single “No Horse To Ride”

After signing his record deal, Grimes took to social media to share a snippet of his debut Country single, “No Horse To Ride,” which is set to be released on Friday (Dec. 16).

The tune, which was written by Grimes alongside Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane, is just a taste of what’s to come from the 38-year-old Ohio native, who is currently working on his debut album with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Dave Cobb.

“I’d be driving in the dark, no headlights on/ On a one-way highway that didn’t go home/ I’d have to borrow from the devil just to pay my dues/ I’d have nothing worth having if I didn’t have you,” Grimes sings in the preview clip on Instagram.

Grimes grew up playing music in a Dayton, Ohio Church as his father was a Pentecostal pastor. While growing up and attending church camp, Grimes learned to play several musical instruments including the drums, guitar and piano.

He later became a drummer and songwriter for a Los Angeles based country band as he pursued acting, which took precedence over his aspiring music career.

Grimes is no stranger to the limelight as prior to Yellowstone he appeared in several films, including American Sniper, Fifty Shades of Grey, Taken 2, The Wait and The Magnificent Seven as well as the hit TV series, True Blood.

While Grimes calls Montana home, the Yellowstone actor has recently spent lots of time rubbing elbows in Nashville with some of the best songwriters in town as he prepares to launch a career in Country music. He has written with acclaimed songwriters such as Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

“Nashville’s music scene is like no other,” Grimes previously shared. “Live music, it’s everywhere here. Nothing beats the inspiration I get being surrounded by all the amazing talent here in [Music City]. I’ve always loved stories, no matter if it’s on a screen or in a song. I can’t think of a better place to start telling my own.

His love for Country music run deep within his veins and he has openly shared his love for country music icons such as Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and Willie Nelson, then more recently, Colter Wall, Ruston Kelly, Paul Cauthen, and the late Townes Van Zandt.

Additionally, Grimes has already been added as a performer on the popular Country music festival, Stagecoach, in 2023, which will be headlined by Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown.

The Yellowstone Ranch Hand has also been added to Under The Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana.

Yellowstone, starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.

