🌱 Cru Cellars Team Opening Water Street Bottle Shop + CL Brunched

🍳 The team behind Cru Cellars is opening a new wine and liquor shop in Water Street Tampa with an outdoor wine terrace in early 2023.

🖥️ Hillsborough County is seeking resident input on a Digital Equity Action Plan.

🍾 CL Brunched is returning to Tampa in mid-February 2023 for all to enjoy.

1. Hillsborough County is gathering information from residents and businesses to help develop a Digital Equity Action Plan and bring better internet access to the area. (Tampa Patch) 2. CL Brunched is officially returning in mid-February 2023 to Tampa River Center, which is located at 402 W Laurel St. Guests can enjoy unlimited brunch samples, bloody mary samples, photo opportunities, and more. Participants include Bulla Gastrobar, Cru Cellars, 7th + Grove, Shuffle, and more. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

3. The owner of the troubled and now-defunct Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, Hillary Bello, was arrested on Wednesday by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation by authorities, including the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, after long-running customer complaints. She was charged with one count of contractor fraud and released on $7,500 bond. (WFLA) 4. The owners of Cru Cellars are opening a new wine and liquor shop in Water Street Tampa in early 2023 called Wine on Water. The shop will feature a rotating by-the-glass wine list with an adjoining outdoor wine garden for locals to savor. Follow them on social media for updates. (That’s So Tampa) 5. The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired left-handed reliever Jeff Belge, who is considered legally blind, and overcame eye damage to pitch to the Double-A level at the end of last baseball season. Belge wears protective glasses when pitching as a precaution. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Times) Today in Tampa: Storytime With Mrs. Claus at Hyde Park Village. (10 a.m.)

at Hyde Park Village. (10 a.m.) Christmas Cookies And Pizza at Publix GreenWise Market Water Street Tampa. (4 p.m.)

at Publix GreenWise Market Water Street Tampa. (4 p.m.) 3rd Thursday Tampa Street Food Fes t at Grand Central at Kennedy (6 p.m. )

at Grand Central at Kennedy (6 p.m. ) Mercado at Hotel Haya. (6 p.m.)

at Hotel Haya. (6 p.m.) 15th Annual Jewish Heritage Night at Amalie Arena. (6:15 p.m.) From my notebook:

Th e Sarasota County school board has fired Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen , shocking the local community. The move is a continuation of actions taken against local school leaders across the state. (Fox 13 Tampa)

has , shocking the local community. The move is a continuation of actions taken against local school leaders across the state. (Fox 13 Tampa) Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared: “We’ve signed CB Anthony Chesley to the 53-man roster & signed LB Hamilcar Rashed to the practice squad.” (Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Facebook)

shared: “We’ve signed to the 53-man roster & signed to the practice squad.” (Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Facebook) City of Tampa shared: “TAMPA: A strong cold front will be moving through the region today (Dec. 15) bringing with it rain, lightning, gusts of winds and a chance of thunderstorms. ⛈ Remember, do NOT drive through flooded streets. ” (City of Tampa via Facebook)

Tampa International Airport shared: "We're expecting an average of approximately 65,000 to 70,000 passengers a day leading up to the Christmas and New Year's holidays. 🎅 Here are some travel tips to make your journey through TPA seamless." (Tampa International Airport via Facebook)

