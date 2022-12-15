🌱 Skyrocketing Home Insurance Spooks Tampa + ZooTampa Expansion





Skyrocking home insurance premiums are spooking local residents in Tampa Bay.

Plant City’s 40th Annual Christmas Lane extravaganza returns Dec. 24.

ZooTampa is planning a $125 million expansion that will take 20 years to complete.

Here are the top stories in Tampa today: 1. Skyrocketing home insurance premiums are spooking local residents including one Tampa Bay teacher. The teacher received her annual policy renewal from Security First Insurance Company. Megan’s premium jumped from less than $4,000 to nearly $7,000, an 80% increase. The company pointed out that rate increases are happening across Florida. (WFLA)

2. Plant City’s 40th Annual Christmas Lane extravaganza is back on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at 2508 West Oak Avenue. Tickets are available online in advance. It features over 1.5 million lights and over 200 Christmas trees from 4 to 40 feet. (That’s So Tampa) 3. Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning to change district boundaries and repurpose schools. It is estimated that 11,000-24,000 students could be impacted. Meetings will be planned for public input. (Bay News 9)

4. A 14-year-old is facing felony charges for partaking in a fatal shooting outside a party in Tampa on Oct. 29. Police said the incident happened at the Chamberlain Plaza at 1005 W. Busch Blvd. (Tampa Patch) 5. ZooTampa has revealed plans for a new $125 million expansion. The plan will take 20 years and includes a new dining and entertainment district, a new South America area as well as expanded Africa and Asia areas. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

at Screen Door Cinema. (7 p.m.) Psidium at PTL Ybor. (8 p.m.) From my notebook: Isaac McKinney III, global program manager for PwC, has been appointed to a four-year term as a member of the USF St. Petersburg Campus Board . McKinney earned a master’s in business administration from the University of South Florida , as well as an undergraduate degree from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). (Tampa Bay Newswire)

. McKinney earned , as well as an undergraduate degree from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). (Tampa Bay Newswire) Suncoast Credit Union President and CEO, Kevin Johnson , has announced the re tirement of Cindy Helton , who most recently served as the Executive Director of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. (Tampa Bay Newswire)

, has announced the re , who most recently served as the Executive Director of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. (Tampa Bay Newswire) Tampa International Airport shared: “A giant camo truck isn’t quite Santa’s sleigh, but that’s OK! Marines from Toys For Tots (4th AAV Bn) came to TPA Thursday to load up nearly 3,000 toys and bikes bought or donated by Airport employees and our partners. Signature Aviation also gave $15,000 in cash for even more toys!” (Twitter)

Metropolitan Ministries is in need of 600 volunteers for an additional distribution day to accommodate the high demand for assistance. Toys, gifts, and gift cards donations are also needed for children and teens ages 4-17 as well as canned yams, turkeys, and hams as the most needed food items. (Bay News 9)

