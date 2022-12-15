10 Best Christmas Movies on Netflix, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Be honest. You sang that, didn’t you? Christmas is here once again, which naturally means we’re in the mood for some good festive movies to put us in the holiday spirit, and there are more-than-enough out there to do just that. While you can watch Christmas movies at any time of year, seriously, no judgment here, there’s something so warm and cozy about settling down with some hot chocolate and a good film in December to really raise those spirits high.





Over the years, hundreds of Christmas movies ranging from the good, the bad, the scary to the downright strange have provided that much-needed festive feeling. And while everybody has their own opinion on what makes a good “Chrimbo” film, there are those that sit a mile above the rest, well, according to Rotten Tomatoes, anyway. For years, the site has been a consistent source for scouting films considered either top-tier or total bombs, and these are supposedly the best of the best currently streaming on Netflix. Hot chocolate? Check. Cozy blankets? Check. Christmas movies? Check. You’re ready to go.

‘The Christmas Chronicles’ (2018)

For many people, 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles quickly became a contender for one we’d watch every year. It’s quirky, down-to-earth, and an all-around family adventure. Its plot centers on two young children who climb aboard Santa’s sleigh and must now help save Christmas for all the children in the world by delivering presents on time.

While it received mixed reviews from critics, most were positive, especially regarding the film’s novelty, performances – specifically Kurt Russel – and its soundtrack. The Christmas Chronicles currently holds a 68% Tomatometer score with a slightly higher audience score of 75%.

‘The Noel Diary’ (2022)

Image via Netflix

Netflix’s 2022 rom-com, The Noel Diary, follows two individuals as they bond after coming together by fluke from connections in their separate pasts. The Charles Shyer-directed movie is an enjoyable yet sometimes emotional ride, as most romantic comedies are.

The film received mostly positive reviews from critics, although not so much from audiences. It gained a 67% Tomatometer score while audiences followed 20% below at 47%. Despite this, it’s a movie worth a watch if you’re in the mood for a cozy night in.

‘A Christmas Prince’ (2017)

A Christmas Prince is the first film in Netflix’s festive trilogy released on November 17th, 2017. The plot follows a young journalist looking for a break in her career who finds herself sent to Aldovia, a fictional fairytale country, to do a story on the Royal Family. More specifically, the scandalous Prince. Overused Christmas movie, romance, and fairytale tropes are sometimes all a person needs on a cold December night.

Despite a low audience score of 48%, critics couldn’t disagree more with a 73% rating on the Tomatometer. While it may live up to those stereotypical aspects of a cheesy Christmas movie, there’s just something about it that makes it worth the watch. And if you’re going to see the first one, then there’s almost a compulsion to watch its two sequels. Right? Right.

‘A Castle For Christmas’ (2021)

Image via Netflix

Last year’s Netflix Christmas rom-com is called A Castle For Christmas and follows an author who travels to Scotland to escape the stresses of a controversial book she’d just released. It’s a different take on a blossoming Christmas love and is chock-full of feel-good moments to outweigh its mixed reviews.

Audiences and critics couldn’t disagree more with some of these, could they? Sure, it’s a little predictable, but this cheesy Christmas film is not bad at all. A Castle For Christmas sits at the high rating of 74% from critics on the Tomatometer but has a gut-punchingly low score of 38% from audiences.

‘Let It Snow’ (2019)

Image via Netflix

Young friends, small towns, and snow storms. What could possibly happen? This 2019 Netflix film follows a group of high school friends at Christmas as they quite literally let love take the wheel. It’s a star-studded cast with some young faces you’re bound to recognize – Shameik Moore, Jacob Batalon, and Isabela Merced, to name a few.

Is it a little predictable? Sure. Cliché? Definitely. But that doesn’t mean it’s a bad movie. Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus states, “comfortably cliche,” and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes a little comfortable cheesiness is just what we need in a Christmas movie. Let it Snow holds an 81% approval rating from critics and a 46% audience score.

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ (2021)

Image via Netflix

2021’s A Boy Called Christmas is a British Christmas fantasy film that takes viewers on a mystical journey of holiday magic in a new take on a type of Christmas origin story. Netflix released the movie internationally on November 24th, 2021, to a mostly positive reception.

While it may have been dubbed pretty unoriginal by critics, it was still highly praised in regard to its characters and its “heaping helping of winsome holiday spirit.” A Boy Called Christmas holds an approval rating of 83% on the Tomatometer but a low audience score of 59%, so it wasn’t as well received by them.

‘Alien Xmas’ (2020)

Image via Netflix

It’s as unique as it sounds. Alien Xmas is a stop-motion animated picture released by Netflix on November 20th, 2020. Its plot follows an extraterrestrial being known as a Klept, who, while at first, is sent to Earth to steal, but becomes defiant when he discovers feelings of warmth and generosity. Where does he land? Well, Christmas Town, of course.

This weird and wacky family adventure is a great contender if you’re in the mood for a different type of Christmas movie. It’s the only entry on this list to have earned a 100% Tomatometer score, albeit based on only 7 reviews, and has an audience score of 66%.

‘White Christmas’ (1954)

An almost 70-year-old classic that’ll never get old, this cheerful Paramount Pictures production released in 1954 and remains a go-to for many even today. The technicolor American musical heavily features the songs of composer, lyricist, and songwriter Irving Berlin, with a brilliant soundtrack and a dance numbers.

Upon release, White Christmas was a box office success and positively received. In the eyes of critics, “it may be too sweet for some, but this unabashedly sentimental holiday favorite is too cheerful to resist.” The film sits at 77% on the Tomatometer with an 88% audience score.

‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ (2020)

Image via Netflix

2020s Christmas musical takes viewers on a fantasy-driven adventure with some good old yuletide fun thrown into the mix. The plot follows toy maker Jeronicus Jangle (played by Forest Whitaker in the film), an inventor searching for his next big break when his apprentice steals his latest work.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey was released on Netflix on November 13th, 2020, marking a major success in the eyes of critics and audiences. It was nominated for 19 awards, winning 4, earning praise for its upbeat, catchy musical numbers, brilliant production, and phenomenal visuals. It currently holds an 89% score on the Tomatometer with a 71% audience score.

‘Klaus’ (2019)

Image Via Netflix

Dubbed an “instant candidate for holiday classic status,” 2019s heartwarming animated adventure Klaus follows the story of a postman who befriends a toy maker named Klaus. An alternative origin story to Santa Claus, the Spanish-American film is a heartwarming adventure for the whole family.

Beloved by fans and critics alike, the film turned out to be a multi-award-winning animation, even becoming the first Netflix film ever nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. Not only that, but it was nominated for a total of nine Best Animated Feature awards, along with many other accolades. Critics and audiences scarcely agree, but Klaus came very close with a Tomatometer score of 95% and an audience of 96%.

