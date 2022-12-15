10 DC Heroes With The Cutest Pets

Thanks to the 2022 summer blockbuster, DC League of Super-Pets, the spotlight is once again on the amazing animals of DC Comics. The movie specifically focuses on the Legion of Super-Pets members, but there are a number of other superpowered and normal animals that have been introduced to readers over the years. And among them, a few have served as pets for the superheroes.





The DC Comics pets not only look cute but have also been very helpful to their owners away from the confines of their homes. Besides that, these pets have great origin stories as they were not simply bought but came to be paired with their owners through unusual circumstances.

10/10 Clark Kent’s Pet Dog Krypto Is As Powerful As Him

First Appearance – Adventure Comics #210: Story by Otto Binder/ Art by Curt Swan and Seymour

Krypto and Clark are two beings that were always destined to be together. The dog initially gets lost in space after being sent to Earth by Jor-El on the first test rocket only for him to land back on Earth years later and be reunited with a teenage Clark.

As a pet, Krypto is not only cute, but he is also more powerful than his DC counterparts because he has the same powers as Superman, enabling him to act as a substitute when need be. And rather than just being a sidekick, Krypto also takes up a leadership role as the head of the Legion of Super-Pets. His abilities are all thanks to the parallel evolution in Krypton, which resulted in super-powered versions of Earth’s animals emerging on the planet.

9/10 Diana Prince Goes On Missions With Jumpa

First Appearance – Sensation Comics #6: Story by William Moulton Marston/ Art by Harry G. Peter

The pairing of Diana Prince and Jumpa happens because of a heroic act. When the Sky Riders of Nebulosta invade Themyscira, Diana slays them and keeps one of their kangaroos as a pet.

What makes Jumpa an intriguing pet is that he is stubborn, often refusing to carry Diana when he is moody. But he happens to be very reliable too as he once saves her from drowning. In general, the love-hate relationship is what makes the two such a perfect match for each other.

8/10 Selina Kyle Prefers Cats

First appearance – Batman/Catwoman Special #1: Story by Tom King/ Art by John Paul Leon/ Letters by Clayton Cowles

One of the things that make Selina Kyle one of Bruce Wayne’s best love interests is that she shares his preference for not living together with romantic partners. Instead, she likes bonding with her pet cat, Isis, during her free time.

It makes sense for Catwoman to have a cat as a pet instead of any other animal. Sadly, because she lacks powers, Isis doesn’t do much in the comics but stays at home all day. She doesn’t have an arc at all in most live-action projects either but in Batman: The Animated Series, the pet cat is way more proactive and is often seen participating in heists with Selina.

7/10 Batman Has Kept Ace Ever Since He Adopted Him

First Appearance – Batman #92: Story by Bill Finger/ Art by Sheldon Moldoff and Charles Paris/ Letters by Pat Gordon

Ace has grown to be one of Batman’s best-ever sidekicks ever since the engraver named John Wilker handed him over. Since he has a star-shaped mark on his forehead, Batman always makes him wear a mask to prevent people from recognizing him.

Thanks to the mask, Ace easily fits into the Bat-family. He has proven useful on many occasions too, such as when he catches an arrow meant for Batman and stopped a bank robbery. And like Krypto, he doesn’t fully depend on his owner. Ace gets to have his own life too as a member of the Legion of Super-Pets.

6/10 Shazam Has A Bunny That’s Just Like Him

First Appearance – The Power Of Shazam #27: Story by Jerry Ordway/ Art by Pete Krause and Mike Manley/ Letters by John Costanza

Debuting shortly after Bugs Bunny the anthropomorphic rabbit, Hoppy, has many similarities to the iconic Looney Tunes character. Most importantly, he can acquire powers like his owners by simply saying “Shazam!”

Like Krypto, Hoppy is not only adorable, but he is a perfect substitute for his master because he enjoys all the perks of wielding the power of Shazam! From time to time, the bunny has faced off against major human villains and defeated them. And thanks to his awesome quotes, Hoppy can always be counted on to make readers laugh too.

5/10 Supergirl Can Always Rely On Streaky The Supercat

First Appearance – Action Comics #261: Story by Jerry Siegel/ Art by Wayne Boring and Stan Kaye

Most things about Supergirl are borrowed from Superman, except for the pet cat Streaky, who doesn’t originate from Krypton like Krypto. Instead, she acquires her powers from Supergirl’s experimentation with X-Kryptonite.

Streaky isn’t as powerful as Superman and Supergirl, but she is still able to do the basics like flying and moving at high speeds. In spite of her limitations, she is an important member of the Legion of Super-Pets and always helps deal with threats from animal villains. She has also never failed to step up whenever Supergirl counted on her to save the day.

4/10 Captain Parrot Has A Fellow Animal As A Pet

First appearance – Funny Stuff#1: Story and art by Ronald Santi

In a rare case where one animal has another as a pet, Captain Parrot (a bunny) is revealed as the owner of the super turtle, The Terrific Whatzit, in the early DC Comics. But it all makes sense since they all reside in the animal-only town of Zooville.

Whaztit’s appearance beats that of many other pets on the list because it’s modeled after the Golden Age Flash. The turtle is a jack of all trades as he happens to be a shopkeeper, in addition to being a superhero. Even more impressive is his “automatic conscience” which always forces him to deal with any threat that presents itself, whether he likes it or not.

3/10 Aquaman Has Had A Long Relationship With Topo

First Appearance – Adventure Comics #229: Story by Otto Binder/ Art by John Sikela

Over the years, the writers of DC Comics have included several different incarnations of Topo. Consequently, the anthropomorphic pet has evolved from an octopus to a squid beast. But no matter the form, Topo is ever glad to be of service to Aquaman.

Together with his appearance, Topo’s role has developed too. In recent comics, he has gone on to take on a nanny role by babysitting Aqualad and a defender role by helping Aquaman defeat the Scavenger’s army. His size has kept on varying too, depending on the story.

2/10 Robin Has A Pet Named After Him

First Appearance – Tiny Titans #28: Story by Art Baltazar and Franco Aurliani / Art by Art Baltazar

Robin’s pet named Robin Robin is introduced to him by Ace, who vouches for him to be a member of the Bat-family because he likes him. Though the long-time Batman sidekick isn’t keen on having a pet, he soon grows fond of the bird.

It’s never quite explained whether Robin Robin has a costume on or his feather colors coincidentally happen to resemble those on Robin’s outfit. His appearance aside, the bird is useful because he can enter spaces that Robin can’t.

1/10 Damian Wayne Has Alfred The Cat

First appearance – Batman Incorporated (Vol 2) #6: Story by Grant Morrison/ Art by Chris Burnham, Andres Guinaldo/ Letters by Dave Sharpe

Alfred the Cat comes into the picture through the elderly Alfred. The butler once again proves his caring nature by offering him to one of Batman’s more popular children, Damian Wayne as a gift.

Alfred the Cat doesn’t have an arc either, but he’s still an iconic DC pet because he happens to be a thoughtful gift. That’s because Alfred the butler didn’t just pick any cat but specifically chose one whose mannerisms resembled those of Damian. Consequently, the two go on to have a wholesome relationship.

