10 Most Disliked Characters In Romance Movies

Romance movies are often full of lovable, quirky characters. Sometimes, however, there is a wholly unlikable character who the audience can’t root for. Characters who are nasty, selfish, manipulative, or overbearing are often considered unlikable, and they can often ruin their movie.





A character’s actions will speak louder than words. Sometimes, viewers will be able to pick up on a character’s true intention simply by the way they are acting throughout the movie. Whether they’re the protagonist or antagonist, romance movies are full of annoying and unlikable characters.

10/10 Margaret Was A Manipulative Boss

The Proposal

In The Proposal, Margaret is Alex’s overbearing, condescending, and rude boss. Throughout the film, she manipulates and takes advantage of him. She quickly becomes an unlikable character as viewers realize that all Margaret cares about is herself.

Alex had hoped to be promoted to editor, which is the only reason he endured so much of Margaret’s horrible behaviors. Alex had always thought of Margret as an organized and successful businesswoman, but she roped him into her selfish plan in The Proposal. Although the two characters eventually fall in love, Margaret is hugely unlikable at the beginning.

9/10 Bella Swan Showed No Emotion

The Twilight Saga

Fans of The Twilight Saga often complained about how stale and emotionless Bella Swan was. She may have been a main character, but she was still one of the most disliked people in the Twilight franchise.

Bella had little to no personality, making it difficult for fans to find her relatable. The other characters in Twilight were able to provide fans with memorable personality traits and characteristics. Although the Twilight films were popular, Bella was not likable.

8/10 Cal Hockley Is The Most Disliked Character In Film History

Titanic

Cal Hockley was the most disliked character aboard the titular ship in Titanic. He was a rich man who believed that he was better than those around him. Although Cal was engaged to Rose, he failed to treat her with love and respect.

In the final moments of the Titanic, as the ship begins to sink, Cal selfishly pretends to be a father of a child in order to claim a spot on the lifeboat. Cal is one of the most unlikable characters in film for his selfish, rude, and entitled personality.

7/10 Ben Was Likable At First

He’s Just Not That Into You

At the beginning of He’s Just Not That Into You, Ben is a relatively likable character. However, viewers quickly realize that Ben is not a most trustworthy man. He has an affair with a yoga instructor named Anna and then confesses to his wife, Janine, about it in public. He agrees to try to mend their relationship, all while still having an affair and lying to his wife.

Ben treats both Anna and Janine horribly by maintaining a relationship with them both. Viewers agree Ben is the most disliked character in He’s Just Not That Into You, and thankfully, the other characters realize it, and he ends up alone.

6/10 Kate Wanted Revenge

Overboard

Throughout Overboard, viewers may think that Leonardo is the most dislikable character. While he may fit the characteristics with his spoiled and arrogant attitude, Kate turns into a horrible and manipulative woman. In a twist of events, Kate begins to take advantage of Leonardo’s amnesia.

Kate forces Leo to believe that they are married and uses him to help care for her children. Kate considers her actions to be a form of revenge for his earlier misdeeds, but she becomes dislikable as she takes it a step too far.

5/10 Nick Showed His True Colors

Gone Girl

Throughout the 2014 thriller Gone Girl, it becomes apparent that Nick is not the man that he claims to be. Nick and Amy were the picture-perfect couple, but his true self was revealed after Amy’s disappearance. Nick loved Amy, but not in the same way she loved him. Instead of focusing on their marriage, Nick went off and began having an affair.

Nick had been planning to leave Amy for his mistress, even after learning of Amy’s pregnancy. At first, the audience may feel for Nick, as he seems to be a victim of his wife’s schemes. However, by the end, viewers understand the reasoning behind Amy’s decision.

4/10 Kevin An Overbearing Ex-Husband

Safe Haven

Kevin is Katie’s ex-husband and the most disliked character in Safe Haven. Katie runs away from her husband for a good reason: he works as a detective and is constantly overstepping his power and authority. He cannot handle losing Katie, so he decides to investigate their neighbors and sends out a most-wanted poster.

Kevin discovers Katie’s location and follows her to North Carolina. After arriving in North Carolina, the audience grows to dislike Kevin even more. His overbearing, possessive, and jealous actions create countless problems for Katie and her new-found family.

3/10 Samantha Was Too Self Absorbed

Just Friends

All Samantha seems to do is create unnecessary issues throughout Just Friends. In the film, she quickly becomes the most disliked character as she seems to only cares about herself.

Samantha is trying to get James’ attention, but he is only focusing on his old high school crush. Nevertheless, she will do just about anything to try to get the spotlight on herself. Her need for attention and self-absorbed nature has made her one of the most disliked characters in Just Friends.

2/10 Taylor Vaughan Didn’t Deserve To Be Prom Queen

She’s All That

Taylor Vaughan was the stereotypical popular girl in ’90s teen movies. She was mean, rude, and selfish. Throughout She’s All That, she only seemed to want whatever could benefit her. Not only did she cheat on her boyfriend, but she also hurts other people at school.

Taylor made a habit of manipulating those around her while belittling and humiliating them all at the same time. At the end of She’s All That, Taylor was still crowned prom queen, leaving viewers and prom attendees in shock.

1/10 Viola Fields Is A Horrible Mother-In-Law

Monster-In-Law

Viola Fields is Kevin’s overbearing mother, and later, Charlie’s horrible mother-in-law in Monster-in-Law. Viola disagreed with her son’s marriage, so she set out on a mission to prevent it from happening. She did this by making Charlie feel unwelcome and humiliated, and even tried to break Charlie and Kevin up on numerous occasions.

Viola went out of her way to cause pain and problems for Charlie, hoping that she would leave Kevin and find a new partner. Despite all of her attempts, Viola was unsuccessful and remained the most disliked character in Monster-in-Law.

