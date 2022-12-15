10 New Movies And TV Shows Coming To The Hallmark Channel In 2023

With the growing resurgence of romcoms, the notable names hitting the network and the dislike of the controversial Great American Family channel, the buzz around Hallmark Channel has grown in recent years. The channel has aired movies starring everyone from Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey to the former Duchess of Sussex Megan Markle, and continues to showcase beloved actors across the board, from sitcoms sweethearts to soap opera hotties.





RELATED: Most Anticipated 2022 Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies

With 2022’s Countdown to Christmas nearing its end with movies that include the channel’s first-ever LGBTQ-led rom-com and its first film centered around Kwanzaa, 2023 is set to be an even bigger year for Hallmark. With a slew of new movies set for the new year, two brand-new series and the 10th season of the channel’s biggest primetime show, Hallmark Channel has all of your romcom desires.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating’

Hallmark Channel is wasting no time in the new year, kicking off 2023 with a brand-new film on January 1. The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating will star rom-com favorites Rebecca Dalton, Corey Sevier, and a bunch of lovable pups.

Based on the novel The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating: Using Cold Noses to Find Warm Heartsby Deborah Wood, when Sevier’s Simon believes his girlfriend Chloe is the one but can’t seem to win over her dog, he gets help from Dalton’s Alex, a dog trainer who Simon might just fall harder for than he expected.

‘The Wedding Veil Expectations’

In 2022, The Wedding Veil brought together three notable Hallmark actresses – Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney – in a special romcom event. Now, the actresses are kicking off a trilogy of sequels, starting with The Wedding Veil Expectations on January 7, 2023.

Chabert’s Avery has exciting news to share with her husband as they continue renovating their new house. And as the stresses start to get the better of her, she lies on best friends Tracy and Emma for support, who together learn that special wedding veil may have a little magic left in it.

‘The Wedding Veil Inspiration’

The Wedding Veil trilogy will continue on January 14, 2023, with the second film in the lineup, The Wedding Veil Inspiration, this time centered around Autumn Reeser’s Emma as she questions what’s truly important in her life.

RELATED: Best Hallmark Channel Movies To Get You Feeling Autumn Vibes

About to step into a higher position at work, Emma wishes for her and husband Paolo’s careers to take off before they grow their family. But bumps in the road cause Emma to consider making a new life plan with a little help from her best friends Tracy and Avery and, of course, the veil.

‘The Wedding Veil Journey’

The Wedding Veil trilogy will conclude on January 21, 2023, with its final film, The Wedding Veil Journey, starring Alison Sweeney’s Tracy as she sets out on a long-overdue honeymoon to Greece with her husband Nick.

After busy work schedules cause the couple to miss out on quality time together, they plan to finally honeymoon in Greece until an unexpected travel delay causes them to lose their hotel room, sending them to a nearby island instead, all at the hands of the magical veil. And while it’s uncertain where Avery and Emma come in, Chabert and Reeser are set to appear in the film.

‘Glacier Park Romance’

With films like Marry Me in Yosemite and A Winter Getaway, this wouldn’t be the first time Hallmark Channel based a film in a National Park. On January 28, 2023, the all-new winter rom-com Glacier Park Romance will showcase the snowy mountains of Glacier National Park in Montana.

Starring Ashley Newbrough and Stephen Huszar, when an expert in avalanche forecasting brings some new technology to a mountain rescue and butts head with its director, the two must navigate their conflicting approaches while battling the sparks flying between them.

‘The Way Home’

The new year will see a brand new primetime series from Hallmark Channel titled The Way Home. Premiering on January 15, 2023, this family drama will star Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh and Sadie Laflamme-Snow at the forefront, along with Christmas rom-com alum Evan Williams.

The Way Home will follow three women of different generations who reunite after past events separated mother and daughter Del and Kat, while Kat’s teenage daughter Alice has never had the chance to meet her grandmother until she and Kat are pulled back home at the hands of Del.

‘Ride’

Series are the new hit thing on Hallmark, and the channel will see the premiere of its latest titled Ride in 2023. Production on the new show began over the summer of 2022 and included sitcom actress Nancy Travis and Good Trouble star Beau Mirchoff in lead roles.

RELATED: ‘Ride’: Hallmark Greenlights Rodeo Dynasty Series From ‘Our Kind of People’ Writers

While little is known about the plot of the series, it’s revealed that it will center on a rodeo dynasty and follow The McMurrays as they work to keep their ranch afloat and uncover a load of family secrets in the process.

‘Naima in Nashville’

Hallmark Channel films and premieres new rom-coms all throughout the year, and in November 2022, production of a new Hallmark movie was seen on location in Birmingham, Alabama. According to Bham Now, while no details of the new film were revealed other than its title, Naima in Nashville, filming would take place until December 15, 2022.

Filming for Naima in Nashville was first spotted atRenaissance Records in Birmingham on November 30, 2022, as well as in Avondale and Southside, and a diverse casting call was put out on December 7, 2022 looking for background actors for the film in both Birmingham, Alabama and Nashville, Tennessee.

‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 10

Image via IMDb

When Calls The Heart has been Hallmark Channel’s most successful series, premiering in 2014 and entering its 10th season in 2023. While no official premiere date has been announced, with filming for the new season taking place over the summer of 2022, it seems Season 10 could premiere any time in the new year.

Season 9 of the Hallmark hit left fans with a slew of questions, including fearing for Bill’s health, wondering if Henry could be redeemed for his actions, and how wedding planning will go for fan-favorite couple Elizabeth and Lucas.

Countdown To Christmas

Every year since 2009, Hallmark Channel has celebrated the holiday season with Countdown to Christmas, a weeks-long event featuring brand-new Christmas rom-coms leading up to the big day. With a total of 31 holiday movies premiering in 2022, it’s safe to say 2023 will be similar.

While no new Christmas films have been announced yet, it can be expected to see Hallmark alums Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Ryan Paevey under some mistletoes in 2023. Meanwhile, newcomers to the channel like Days of Our Lives alum Chandler Massey and Fuller House star John Brotherton seem to be making Hallmark films one of their Christmas traditions.

NEXT: Vince Vaughn & Peter Billingsley on Making a Hallmark Movie with R-Rated Dialogue [Exclusive]