10 things to do in Columbus this weekend include Hanukkah

It might be beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but first up, there’s Hanukkah! The Festival of Lights, which begins Sunday evening, will be observed Monday during Conservatory Aglow at the Franklin Park Conservatory. Guests can celebrate and learn more about Hanukkah in advance of the public lighting of the menorah at 6:30 p.m.

There’s a plethora of other seasonal offerings: concerts by Capriccio Columbus, the New Albany Symphony Orchestra, and the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus; theater productions by Abbey Theatre of Dublin, Weathervane Playhouse, and Mouth of the Wolf; and Nia Performing Arts Theatre Company’s “Black Nativity,” which they’ve been presenting for more than 20 years!

To get these ideas in your inbox every week, sign up for the Life in the 614 newsletter.

A choral Christmas with Capriccio Columbus

Soaring choral music courtesy of Capriccio Columbus will be heard in the ensemble’s annual holiday concert, “Christmas with Capriccio!” The program, featuring a seldom-performed cantata by composer Margaret Bonds and writer Langston Hughes titled “The Ballad of the Brown King,” will be performed at 4 p.m. Sunday at Beechwold Christian Church, 280 Morse Road. Tickets cost $20, or $5 for children. (capricciocolumbus.org)

Seasonal favorites in New Albany

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra will help usher in the holidays with its annual “Holiday Spectacular” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Road. The orchestra will be joined by the New Albany Symphony Chorus and vocalist Kim Hopcraft as a bevy of seasonal favorites are performed, including music by John Williams, the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah” and (of course) “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” (A sensory-friendly version of the program on Saturday is sold out.) Tickets cost $23 to $25. (newalbanysymphony.com)

Chorus to perform holiday tunes

Celebrate the season with the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus as the ensemble performs its program of holiday music, “Beaus and Belles,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Riffe Center’s Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St. In addition to popular tunes, sacred music will be offered by Illuminati, the chorus’ ensemble devoted exclusively to performing such repertoire. Tickets cost $27 to $37. (cgmc.com)

Franklin Park Conservatory celebrates Jewish holiday

Guests can celebrate Hanukkah and learn more about the Festival of Lights during Conservatory Aglow at the Franklin Park Conservatory from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at 1777 E. Broad St. Children’s games, activities and crafts will be followed by a public lighting of the menorah at 6:30 p.m. The celebration, held in partnership with the Jewish Community Center, is included with admission to Conservatory Aglow: $25 for 13 to 59, $22 for 60 and older, $15 for 3 to 12, and free for younger than 3. (fpconservatory.org)

Abbey Theatre does ‘Seussified’ Dickens classic

Abbey Theater of Dublin will present “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” Peter Bloedel’s whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story told in wacky rhymed couplets in the style of Dr. Seuss. Performances, suggested for ages 5 and older, are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Road. Tickets cost $12. (dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater/)

Weathervane offers heavenly ‘Tidings’

Weathervane Playhouse will perform “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings,” the musical-comedy sequel to the off-Broadway hit “Forever Plaid,” about a 1950s-era male vocal quartet that returns from heaven to perform a holiday concert. The show includes a condensed, three-minute-plus version of “The Ed Sullivan Show” featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26-28 and 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at 100 Price Road. Tickets cost $15 to $37. (740-366-4616, weathervaneplayhouse.org)

Classic rock for kids at Woodlands Tavern

Aimed at families with children aged 10 and younger, The Rock and Roll Playhouse will bring its concert series to Woodlands Tavern, 1200 W. 3rd Ave., to play the music of the Beatles and other classic rock bands during a holiday celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets for the show – which offers children’s games, movement, stories and the chance to explore their creativity – are $15 general admission (children younger than 1 get in free) and can be purchased at ticketweb.com. Tickets also can be printed or held at will call.

Mouth of the Wolf does holiday children’s play

Mouth of the Wolf Productions will present “Good Grief! He’s the Star of the Christmas Play,” Amber Myers’ 90-minute children’s play about a boy who needs the empathy of a dog to regain perspective after his casting in his school production begins to go wrong. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Wagnalls Memorial Auditorium, 150 E. Columbus St. Admission is free; donations of a pair of socks for those in need this winter are encouraged. (614-648-0380, motwp.com)

Greg ‘Flute Man’ Warren coming to Funny Bone

Veteran comedian-actor Greg Warren, a favorite on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom radio show, comes to the Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant, 145 Easton Town Center, for several performances from Thursday through Sunday. Known for his self-deprecating humor and an arsenal of lifelike characters, Warren has toured theaters nationwide and appeared on many late-night TV shows, as well as on Comedy Central, BET and Country Music Television. Showtimes vary and early arrival is recommended. Tickets are $20, available along with performance times, at columbus.funnybone.com.

Long-running production tells story of the birth of Jesus

Since 2000, Nia Performing Arts Theatre Company has been presenting “Black Nativity,” a musical with a book by Langston Hughes combining song, dance and drama to tell the story of the birth of Jesus. This year’s production will be performed at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at East High School, 1500 E. Broad St. Tickets purchased in advance are $25 for adults, $20 for 12 to 18 and 65 and older, and $10 for 11 and younger. Tickets at the door are $5 more. Kenta Claus will be on hand for photo ops, and local vendors will sell their wares at a holiday market. (niaperformingarts.org)