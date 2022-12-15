10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do In Florida

The pleasant weather and upbeat environment in Florida attract visitors from all over the world. Everyone is aware that Daytona Beach has the wildest Spring Break parties, that Walt Disney World is located there, and that Miami is the playground of the affluent and famous and the origin of the tastiest Cuban sandwiches. However, tourists do not know everything they shall do in Florida. Here are 10 of some of the Sunshine State’s finest-kept secret activities, from astounding attractions to spooky cannibal entertainments.





Related: This Beautiful Buddhist Temple & Park Is A True Florida Gem

10/10 Swim With Manatee

There are a lot of destinations in Florida that can be suggested for a road trip, but the Manatee Swim in Crystal River, Florida, has to be one of the most stunning and distinctive. Exploring the Crystal River, the only site in the United States where it is permitted to swim with wild manatees, is a genuine description of one of the finest things to do in Florida. The moment the animals in Florida realize winter is approaching, they start looking for warm places. The numerous natural springs in the area of Crystal River are one such location. In actuality, this region serves as manatees’ most important winter refuge worldwide.

9/10 Kayak And See The Bioluminescence

The warm, dark bay waters of Safety Harbor are home to a bioluminescent phenomenon that causes the water to sparkle in the middle of the night. The bioluminescence is started by swishing a hand or paddling. The delicate plankton leaves a trickling light in the visitors’ hands when held in the dark of the night, and they can see fish and dolphins swimming flaring the blue that is compared to the Avatar movie. It is just a must-see while visiting Florida.

8/10 Visit Cuba While In Florida

Little Havana in Miami is one of Florida’s most ethnically varied neighborhoods. It is preferable that the tourists speak two languages to easily tour it. The town’s genuine atmosphere is what actually makes it touristic and one of the must-see locations in the state. Visitors shall try the food there. Little Havana has a huge selection of restaurants that only serve a ton of real Cuban food, including empanada, sandwiches, pastelito, and gelato.

7/10 Camp In Bahia Honda

Camping in Bahia Honda State Park is one of the top campsites in Florida if tourists have an adventurous spirit and are seeking some unusual things to do in Florida. Bahia Honda, which is located in the Florida Keys, is a beautiful tourist destination where people can enjoy the finest of the outdoors and wildlife, as well as the incredibly clear water that is ideal for swimming.

Other activities: S

norkeling and tanning.

6/10 Explore The Sinkholes In Gainesville

Gainesville is a city in north-central Florida, about a two-hour drive from Orlando. Gainesville offers a variety of enjoyable activities due to its location, including trips to several sinkholes. Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park and Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park are two locations where tourists may view sinkholes. The 120-foot-deep (36.5 m) sinkhole is located in the heart of a pine forest. The shadow makes it lush and cool. The region has also produced fossils, and shell finds, making it an excellent location to explore and study Florida’s natural history.

Entrance fee:

$4 per vehicle

Related: 9 Family-Friendly Florida Activities (That Aren’t Disney)

5/10 Dive At Devil’s Den

Devil’s Den, a prehistoric natural spring in Levy County, provides diving and snorkeling in waters that are 72 °F (22 °C) and beautifully transparent. This amazing cave, which earned its name from early settlers who thought the steam flowing from the cavern looked like smoke ascending from hell, was where Pleistocene-era fossils were discovered.

4/10 Swim In The Venetian Pool

This public pool in Coral Gables is special. The Venetian Pool, which is the biggest freshwater pool in the United States, was cut out of a coral rock quarry in the 1920s. It is also drained and replenished every day. This is a beautiful location to spend a wonderful day in the water, complete with palm trees and porticos, waterfalls, grottos, and swimming opportunities.

3/10 Do Not Get Drunk On Ale Trail!

Many people praise Oregon and Vermont for being the greatest places in the nation for beer enthusiasts, but did they know that Florida has a brewery trail? Four Florida counties are connected by the Southwest Florida Ale Trail, which also provides a passport that can be stamped at each of the 18 participating breweries to enter drawings for prizes. Additionally, a lot of these breweries are not far from the coast, providing a fantastic day of beach and beer.

2/10 Tour The Mesmerizing Florida Caverns State Park

Rare are tourists who know that Florida offers cave tours. Astonishing stalagmites, stalactites, draperies, and flowstones, in Jackson County in the Panhandle may be seen at Florida Caverns State Park. The park also provides swimming, walks, and other things.

1/10 Visit the Japanese Gardens and Morikami Museum

The best-kept secret in Delray Beach is its 16 acres (6.47 hectares) of Japanese gardens. This stunning and tranquil location has a top-notch bonsai collection, koi-filled ponds, walkways, and picnic places, so tourists can get close to nature. The clubs and seminars offer instruction in traditional Japanese music, Japanese ink drawing, and other aspects of Japanese culture.