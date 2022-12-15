10 Worst Codependent Anime Relationships

Anime relationships come in all shapes and sizes. Some are heartwarming and romantic while others are heroic partnerships ready for battle. Yet, in talking about anime relationships, there are some bad apples — particularly when it comes to codependent relationships. Partners in these pairings rely so much on each other that they would fall apart if they were ever separated.





Codependent relationships are not only troublesome but often toxic. When they are apart, these couples do not know how to function. Seemingly, their sole purposes are to be tethered to their partner at all costs. Relationships are great, but not at the expense of someone’s individuality.

10/10 Wakana Gojo & Marin Kitagawa Partner To Make Cosplay

My Dress-Up Darling

When Marin Kitagawa discovers that Wakana Gojo can sew, she enlists him in making cosplay costumes for her in My Dress-Up Darling. Eager to right the wrongs of Marin’s sewing skills, Gojo agrees to help Marin make her cosplay garments.

Throughout the show, Marin and Gojo rely on each other to create increasingly elaborate cosplay. However, the cosplays often come at Gojo’s expense, as he is asked to do more and more for Marin. It is not the most toxic codependent relationship, but they do lean on each other to get what they want.

9/10 Shoko Komi & Hitohito Tadano Make Friends Together

Komi Can’t Communicate

Shoko Komi is an ethereal high school student from Komi Can’t Communicate whose painful shyness prevents her from speaking. Meanwhile, Hitohito Tadano is her plain classmate who also does not have many friends. When they come together, they form an unbreakable pact where Tadano teaches Komi how to speak, and Komi’s effortless charms help both her and Tadano gain friends.

This may sound well and good, but if either of them is not in the others’ presence, the carefully created system they have worked to build would crumble. Tadano would go back to being a nobody and Komi would stop speaking to people. Komi and Tadano are too codependent because neither of them would fair well without the other.

8/10 Kyo Sohma & Tohru Honda Help Each Other Feel Special

Fruits Basket

For generations, the Cat Zodiac has been reviled within the Sohma family. Though he tries hard to overcome the stereotype, no one in Kyo Sohma’s family believes he is worth anything. Likewise, much of Tohru Honda’s existing family believes her to be a burden now that both of her parents are deceased.

Kyo and Tohru prove to each other that they are worthy and deserving of love in the anime Fruits Basket. However, they tend to lean on each other a lot. Tohru often finds herself in harm’s way, leading Kyo to rush to save her, while Kyo has such a low opinion of himself, that he has to have Tohru constantly remind him that he is wanted.

7/10 Jessie & James Attempt To Capture Pokémon

Pokémon

Jessie and James are two Team Rocket operatives sent out to capture Pokémon for their boss, Giovanni in Pokémon. Yet, try as they might, they never succeed in their goal. Part of this is due to human error, but much of it is their incredible knack for always getting in each other’s way.

Even so, not many fans can picture James without Jessie. They rely on each other so much that they are practically the same entity. It is healthy to rely on friends and family when you need them, but Jessie and James take it to a whole new level where they would be lost without the other.

6/10 Taiga & Ryuuji Are Inseparable

Toradora!

While Taiga Aisaka and Ryuuji Takasu’s relationship seems heartwarming and romantic on the surface, fresh eyes see that their relationship is fairly codependent. As they both have bad reputations at school, their partnership (and eventual romance) helps each of them to loosen up enough to let people in.

RELATED: 10 Most Endearing Tsundere Anime Characters

Even so, when they are apart, Taiga falls back into her anger-filled personality, while Ryuuji withdraws into the shadows once more. For most of Toradora! it appears that the only way they can function normally in society is to be together. Plus, Ryuuji cooks and cleans for Taiga, making her dependence on him even greater.

5/10 Kirito & Asuna Become One

Sword Art Online

Kirito and Asuna first meet in Sword Art Online when he gives her a loaf of bread when she is starving on the first level of Aincrad. Sometime later, though, they become unstoppable combat partners – making them nearly unbeatable. All things considered, life in Sword Art Online seemed to be going well for them until they start to fall in love.

Once Kirito and Asuna begin a romantic relationship, their identities start to die off — especially in Asuna’s case. When they are separated, their love and thoughts for each other are all-consuming and lead to poor decisions. This creates much strife for the people around them, and, ultimately, for each other. Neither of them is willing to go their separate ways to regain their personalities.

4/10 Usagi Tsukino & Mamoru Chiba Move Too Fast

Sailor Moon

Usagi Tsukino and Mamoru Chiba have an interesting relationship in Sailor Moon, as they are the reincarnations of a past couple. Although they get together without knowing this truth, the teens are both so smitten with each other that they shut out the rest of the world.

Even when they are in combat together as Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask, they regularly put their friends’ lives in danger to save each other. Sailor Moon even takes her own life at one point just to be with Tuxedo Mask when he dies in battle. Although they are revived, Usagi and Mamoru’s relationship is too intense for two people who are so young.

3/10 Yuno Gasai & Yukiteru Amano Want To Survive

Future Diary

When people are entered into a life-or-death game to become the next Deus Ex Machina, all the players fight each other — except for Yuno Gasai and Yukiteru Amano in Future Diary. Yuno attaches herself to Yuki, due to a year-long obsession. Her bloodlust surges when she feels Yuki is in danger.

RELATED: 10 Anime Heroes Who Hate Being A Hero

Meanwhile, Yuki leads Yuno on to continue receiving her aid. The ruse goes on for too long, however, leaving Yuki vulnerable to Yuno’s brutality. This couple relies on each other too much when there can only be one Diary holder left by the end.

2/10 Misa Amane & Light Yagami Use Each Other

Death Note

From the beginning of their relationship in Death Note, Misa Amane and Light Yagami are using each other. Light needs Misa to cover for him and perform certain Kira crimes to knock people off of his scent, and Misa simply wants a partner. But as time goes on, their relationship becomes complicated.

Misa’s feelings deepen as she schemes with Light, while his desire to scam everyone into believing that he is not Kira makes him push Misa into becoming a scapegoat. Their shared want to use one another for their own gain makes them one of the worst codependent anime couples.

1/10 Shiro & Sora Cannot Be Separated

No Game No Life

Although they are not a romantic pairing, Sora and Shiro have never once left each other’s side ever since they met and became step-siblings. While this pairing makes for an unbeatable force in the gaming industry, their relationship starts to become a burden for both parties during No Game No Life.

As a young man ready to branch out, Sora wants to put some distance between himself and Shiro, so he can have a romantic relationship. On the other hand, Sora is the only person Shiro has known to be kind. Therefore, anytime he leaves, Shiro becomes catatonic until he returns. Both siblings are incredibly talented gamers, but Sora’s obligation and Shiro’s dependence become obstacles for them when they try to gain separate identities.

