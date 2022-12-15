2 people, several pets found dead in Clark County house fire

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people, as well as several pets, have been found dead after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. following a call reporting a “loud bang” and flames coming from a home in the 24000 block of NE 50th Avenue.

Arriving crews found a small mobile home and a neighboring barn on fire. Crews initially believed the fire was contained to the outside but soon found extensive spreading of the fire to the back of the home.

Over the next couple of hours, crews were able to bring the fire under control, extinguishing any hot spots, according to officials. Both the home and barn were significantly damaged, however.

Crews were eventually able to safely enter the home, discovering the bodies of two adults and several pets.

The two people remain unidentified at this time.

The fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire cause has not been determined at this time.

