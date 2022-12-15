20 Christmas Movies with the Most Swear Words.

I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking, “Why would anyone want to watch a Christmas movie with lots of swear words?” Well, I’ll tell you why. Because Christmas movies with lots of swear words are the best kind of Christmas movie!

First of all, they’re more realistic. Let’s face it, most Christmas movies are pretty unrealistic. They portray a world where everything is happy and perfect and everyone gets along. But in the real world, people swear. A lot. And it’s not just a few bad words here and there, either. Sometimes people let loose with a string of profanity that would make a sailor blush.

So when a Christmas movie has characters that swear, it makes them more relatable. It makes them feel more real. And it also makes them more human.

Second of all, they’re funnier. A lot of times, the best comedy comes from swearing. It’s the crudeness and the shock value that can make a joke really land. And what’s funnier than a Christmas movie with lots of swearing?

Not only are they funnier, but they’re also more memorable. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen a Christmas movie and the only thing I can remember about it is a character dropping an F-bomb. That’s because the swearing sticks out. It’s different. It’s not what you’re expecting to hear in a Christmas movie, so it sticks with you.

Lastly, they make you feel more festive.