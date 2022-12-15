22 Actors Who Were Pressured To Lose Weight For Roles That Show

2.

Bryce Dallas Howard is a staple of the Jurassic World films — but even with her proven star power, she was asked to lose weight for the third film. “[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” she told Metro, alluding to the fact that she’d been asked to lose weight for the preceding two films as well. “The conversation came up again: ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.'” However, she said director Colin Trevorrow stood up for her, and emphasized that “there are lots of different kinds of women on this planet, and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film.”