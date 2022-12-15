4 people in ‘critical condition’ as 3k fans rush gates at Brixton

Four people are in “critical condition” after a large crowd attempted to gain entry into O2 Academy Brixton without tickets, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Scotland Yard said: “Emergency services attended the O2 Academy in Brixton following reports that a number of people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets.

“Four people are in a critical condition at hospital.

“Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance.”

Explaining the decision to cancel the concert, an announcement added: “The reason we have to stop the show is because they have breached the doors.

“You’ve got 3,000 people have broken the doors outside and because of security the police have asked us to close the show.”

Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform at the south London arena after tickets were sold out within minutes when they went on sale in September, according to the Evening Standard.

He had held concerts in the capital over the past three days.

