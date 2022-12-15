Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s campaign mode takes players through the missions of Task Force 141 and the Los Vaqueros, where the operators take down Major Hassan Zyani and stop terrorist activities in America. The missions in the game are inspired by various movies and real-life scenarios, as it draws inspiration from different predicaments. Movie lovers more inclined to watch Hollywood war and action movies would be familiar with the various scenes in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign’s story. A related article at QM Games inspired the story. Let’s look at the top 5 movies that likely inspired the Modern Warfare 2 game.

5 Movies That Likely Inspired Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Game

Modern Warfare 2 continues with the storyline of the 2019 reboot, Modern Warfare, but takes place now. There are some iconic locations that you would have noticed from the following movies while also entangling the campaign missions with several scenarios.

The Bourne Trilogy

While this isn’t exactly a war movie, it does have some nifty action sequences that can be seen in Modern Warfare 2. Also, the tech used in the movies is likely the inspiration for what is being used in the game. Some movie scenes resonate well with certain sequences within the campaign mode, especially the involvement of the operators and the CIA in both the movies and the game.

Black Hawk Down

The perfect war movie that inspires many search, rescue, and detains games. Several of Modern Warfare 2’s missions revolve around finding the arms dealer, while also being trapped or secluded at various stages. The action sequences alone can draw similarities between the operators’ fight for survival in the game and on-screen as well.

Lone Survivor

Lone Survivor’s downhill battle parallels Modern Warfare 2’s Cartel Protection. The fight sequence is eerily similar to when the operators try to get down the mountains. Couple that with the gunfight between the terrorists and the operators, Lone Survivor seems like an inspiration for MW2.

Sicario

MW2’s hunt for the cartel mirrors the scenes from Sicario. Several scenes from the movie go hand in hand with the hunt for the cartel leader by Task Force 141. The shootouts in MW2 alone will give a nod to the border shootout in Sicario.

Zero Dark Thirty

The thriller aspect of the movie shows up greatly in MW2’s campaign, as the hunt for the terrorist leader leads the operators into tight spaces. Zero Dark Thirty has twists and turns that mimic the situation of the campaign missions. The movie and the game can cause quite an adrenaline rush.

While the campaign missions in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 draw several similarities to the screen and real life, it is still a unique concept and has been thoroughly enjoyed by players worldwide.