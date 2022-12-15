9 Honeymoon Destinations to Redeem Hilton Honors Points

When it’s time to plan your honeymoon, whether you’re dreaming of relaxing at an all-inclusive resort in Mexico, cooling off in your own private splash pool in the Maldives, or exploring the sights in the City of Love, there are so many once-in-a-lifetime trips to choose from. Using Hilton Honors Points for free night stays can make your dream honeymoon a reality. Here are nine Hilton properties newlyweds will love across the globe.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island – Maldives

The Muraka – Underwater Villa at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Prepare to be wowed when you escape to Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s remote and luxurious destination resort. As the first undersea residence, book The Muraka and you’ll sleep 16 feet beneath the Indian Ocean in a master bedroom with unbeatable views. During the day, climb to your second story and bask beneath blue skies from your private sundeck with access to the warm water that surrounded you as you slept. Deluxe Beach villas with floor-to-ceiling windows and private pools are also available to enjoy during your once-in-a-lifetime celebration. Standard rooms may be redeemed for a maximum 120,000 Points per night.

Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort ­– Cancun, Mexico

Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort

After saying “I do,” let Hilton’s all-inclusive resorts vow to provide you and your loved one with a getaway you’ll remember into your golden years. Throughout 100 lush beachfront acres, Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort showcases the natural wonders of its secluded Mayan surroundings—with earth, fire, water and the sun serving as the hotel’s inspiration. An oasis that is perfect for couples to get lost in paradise, the hotel provides a variety of on-property activities and entertainment, premium wellness services and an array of fine restaurants and lounges so couples never have to leave. Standard rooms may be redeemed for a maximum 95,000 Points per night.

The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton ­– Key West, Florida

The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton

The United States is home to many romantic hideaways, and the Florida Keys may just be the best of the bunch. You’ll find a Caribbean haven at the continental U.S.’ southernmost point, where The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton blends into its surroundings with its pastel exterior, tin roof and plethora of palm trees. Home to the only private sand beach on the island, The Reach provides a base for snorkeling, sailing and swimming in the tropical waters. Head to Mallory Square to watch the brilliant sunsets with the locals, and then wine and dine your way down Duval Street. The resort’s private beach or Four Marlins oceanfront restaurant also makes an excellent perch for a cozy dinner for two. Standard rooms may be redeemed for a maximum 95,000 Points per night.

Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero – Paris, France

Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero

What could be more romantic than a honeymoon in the City of Love? For a room with views of the world-famous Eiffel Tower, choose Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero and you’ll see the momentous iron sculpture every day and get a private viewing of its sparkling lights every night. Don’t miss a quiet dinner for two at the rooftop Elyau Paris, where you’ll have the tower as a backdrop for your Insta-worthy photos. Stroll hand in hand along the Seine and make your way to the nearby Champ de Mars gardens at the base of the tower for a proper Parisian picnic, perfectly prepared by the hotel. Standard rooms may be redeemed for a maximum 80,000 Points per night.

Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort ­– Mexico

Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort

Jet off to the deep blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, where another all-inclusive resort by Hilton will take care of your every wish and whim. Newlyweds at Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort can enjoy all-inclusive beachfront bliss along a private stretch of sand and sample from five craft cocktail bars and seven specialty restaurants, just steps away from your room or suite. Relax at the full-service eforea spa and find a cocoon of spiritual refreshments like the Coconut Experience’s invigorating full-body exfoliation followed by a relaxing massage, or lounge at one of the hotel’s two infinity oceanfront pools. Silver, Gold and Diamond Hilton Honors members can also enjoy 15 percent off one spa treatment at eforea (or any Hilton all-inclusive resort spas). Standard rooms may be redeemed for a maximum 80,000 Points per night.

Hampton by Hilton Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach – Cayman Islands

Hampton by Hilton Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach

Just steps from the pristine white sand in which Grand Cayman is renowned is the new Hampton by Hilton Grand Cayman. More intimate in its size, you’ll find wedded bliss and tropical vibes in a modern setting with a hint of whimsy. Enjoy a private boat excursion to Stingray City and snorkel with regal stingrays, wine and dine near the shops of Camana Bay or simply sit back and relax at the tropical garden pool while enjoying a frozen cocktail from Ms. Piper’s al fresco restaurant. And if you don’t want to leave your fur babies behind, Hampton by Hilton is pet-friendly too. Standard rooms may be redeemed for a maximum 70,000 Points per night.

Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa – French Polynesia

Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa

If your honeymoon bucket list features “sleep in an over-the-water bungalow,” you’ll be more than checking it off. Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa’s bungalows and setting nestled into the lush mountains of French Polynesia are a honeymoon dream come true. Not only can you watch what happens under the sea from your glass-bottomed bungalow floor, you can also watch the sharks swim beneath your feet while sitting under the stars at the open-air and over-water Toatea Bar & Creperie. Standard rooms may be redeemed for a maximum 70,000 Points per night.

Hilton Waikoloa Village – Hawaii

Hilton Waikoloa Village

If you’ve ever envisioned sitting beneath swaying palm trees, embraced by views of the azure Pacific Ocean, make it a reality at Hawaii Island’s Hilton Waikoloa Village. Get up close and personal with dolphins, swim with local marine life, learn about Hawaiian culture and customs, or tee off on the championship golf course at this property filled with so much fun, you won’t want to leave. Before you go, take in the island’s renowned Legends of Hawaii Luau filled with a feast of Polynesian dishes, traditional music and exciting fire dances. Standard rooms may be redeemed for a maximum 70,000 Points per night.

Doubletree by Hilton Rome Monti – Rome, Italy

DoubleTree by Hilton Rome Monti

Experience the best of Italy while staying in the intimate Doubletree by Hilton Rome Monti. Located steps from the Colosseum and the Basilica Papale di Santa Maria Maggiore, when you aren’t hitting the pavement to take in all of Rome’s delights, watch the energetic city on the move from your terrace. Head up to the hotel’s Skybar and sip Tuscan wines while watching the sun set behind buildings dating back hundreds of years and daydreaming with your loved one about what the future holds. Standard rooms may be redeemed for a maximum 60,000 Points per night.

Not a Hilton Honors member? It’s free to join and comes with a host of additional perks, such as special member-only promotions, ways to earn Points and redeem Points on other offerings including one-of-a-kind Hilton Honors Experiences. Learn more about Hilton Honors and start earning to make your travel dreams a reality.