A chat with the stars of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ plus





This is the first of three episodes where Bruce Miller and company are looking back on the year that was. As a special treat for long-time listeners, returning to the co-host seat is our very dear friend and former co-host, Sioux CIty Journal reporter Jared McNett who was last on for our bonus episode, The end of “Atlanta”!

On this first episode we’re running down our favorite TV shows of the year. Our list includes just about as many tearful finales as it does fantastic new shows, and honestly given how great the year was for television you could randomize what we’ve got in our top spots and it’d still be hard to argue with. We even included some honorable mentions.

But wait! That’s not all!

Right up front, we’ve got interviews with Jennifer Ehle, Amina Nieves, James Badge Dale and Marley Shelton, stars of the new “Yellowstone” prequel spin-off “1923,” which is set to premiere on December 18 on Paramount+.

