A Death Stranding movie is in the works

Hideo Kojima’s film aspirations have been clear for many years, and it looks like they’re finally taking shape in a Death Stranding movie that is currently in development. Kojima has partnered with Hammerstone Studios and producer Alex Lebovici to produce the film adaptation of the moody open-world game, which will tell a story with “new elements and characters within the Death Stranding universe.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,” Kojima said in a statement. “This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.”

Hammerstone is financing the film, which the company says is “on the fast track with development underway,” with Kojima and Lebovici developing and producing.

“Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded,” Lebovici says. “Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic ‘Hideo Kojima’ production.

With Death Stranding 2 announced for the PlayStation 5 at this year’s Game Awards, it sounds like it’s about to be another busy year for the creator of Metal Gear Solid.