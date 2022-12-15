A look back at the city’s 2022 recycling efforts

As 2022 draws to a close, it provides the opportunity to look back at the continued initiatives at the city of Hilliard to divert waste from the landfill.

The importance of these efforts goes beyond just the numbers, beyond the weights and volumes. The efforts that the city of Hilliard and the Environmental Sustainability Commission have instituted over the past several years have created a culture of diversion in Hilliard.

Recycling, composting and reusing materials have become part of who we are as a community.

The numbers though do help us tell the story, so let’s recap 2022. The first major collections of the year occurred at the annual Earth Day event in April. Lines to drop off electronics, paper for shredding, Styrofoam and building materials for reuse were so long that there was a traffic jam on Scioto-Darby Road. (By the way, because of how this event has grown, those collections will be moving to the Franklin County Fairgrounds in April 2023 where we can accommodate more vehicles, more quickly.)

At that event, we collected 17,500 pounds of paper that was shredded and recycled, 320 cars dropped off 9,667 pounds of electronics to be recycled, 2,000 pounds of Styrofoam was collected to be compressed in our new densifier and a truckload of building materials to be used by Habitat for Humanity.

The addition of a permanent Styrofoam drop-off collection site, this summer allowed for residents to drop off materials anytime rather than holding on to it for collection events. As a result, so far this year, 6,000 pounds of Styrofoam has been densified and our first load (4,000 pounds) was taken by our recycling partner, Eco Development, for creation of new products.

This fall, a second shredding event was held at City Hall. A total of 52 cars came through to drop off 2,042 pounds of paper for shredding and recycling. Also this fall, the city held its second ever pumpkin drop-off and over 20.4 tons of pumpkins were collected for composting, an increase of about 4 tons over the amount collected in 2021.

The normal food-waste collection site also entered its second year and to date, over 36,487 pounds of food waste that otherwise would have ended up at the landfill has been sent to Go Zero for composting. This represents an increase of 10,000 pounds over the amount of food waste collected last year.

Every little bit counts, and we have seen large increases in the amount of recycling at our specialized small collection site at the community center. Residents have dropped off hundreds of pounds of batteries, hundreds of used markers, numerous self-care products, such as toothpaste tubes, and thousands of candy wrappers. All of these items have been sent to specialized recyclers instead of ending up at the county landfill.

We are not done yet for 2022. Our annual post-Christmas Styrofoam collection will take place Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. until noon. If you received gifts packaged in Styrofoam, or maybe bought a new TV to watch the Buckeyes in the BCS playoffs, be sure to bring it to that event or drop it off at the permanent collection site.

Thank you to all of our Hilliard residents who are committed to diverting waste. Our efforts are making a difference here and setting an example for other communities in the region. We look forward to an even more successful 2023!

Pete Marsh is a member of Hilliard City Council and the liaison to the Hilliard Environmental Sustainability Commission.