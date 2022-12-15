Categories
A look back at the city’s 2022 recycling efforts


As 2022 draws to a close, it provides the opportunity to look back at the continued initiatives at the city of Hilliard to divert waste from the landfill.

The importance of these efforts goes beyond just the numbers, beyond the weights and volumes. The efforts that the city of Hilliard and the Environmental Sustainability Commission have instituted over the past several years have created a culture of diversion in Hilliard.

Pete Marsh is a member of Hilliard City Council and the liaison to the Hilliard Environmental Sustainability Commission.

Recycling, composting and reusing materials have become part of who we are as a community.

The numbers though do help us tell the story, so let’s recap 2022. The first major collections of the year occurred at the annual Earth Day event in April. Lines to drop off electronics, paper for shredding, Styrofoam and building materials for reuse were so long that there was a traffic jam on Scioto-Darby Road. (By the way, because of how this event has grown, those collections will be moving to the Franklin County Fairgrounds in April 2023 where we can accommodate more vehicles, more quickly.)



