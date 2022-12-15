Aldi’s sell-out heated airer that shoppers call ‘brilliant’





With energy bills rising, investing in low cost solutions can help minimise use of expensive, large household appiances.

With living costs rising and the costly expense of running household appliances, many are purchasing alternatives to help with household tasks like drying clothes. Aldi release its Specialbuy items every week, which range from kitchen accessories and furniture, to DIY tools and electricals. Aldi’s heated airer was hugely popular last time stock was available, and at under £40, it’s a small price to pay for hefty savings when compared to using a tumble dryer. The airer can be pre-ordered online from the 18th December and will be available in stores from the 27th December, but shoppers will need to be quick before stock sells out again. Buy: Easy Home Heated Airer (£39.99)

Martin Lewis advised against using tumble dryers on an episode of his podcast, saying: “Do you know what the real demon appliances are in most people’s houses? The one that you really don’t want to use because it’s really expensive? Tumble dryers.” The Aldi website states that the heated airer costs less than 7p an hour to run, compared to the average tumble dryer, which costs £1.45 per cycle. The airer has large folding wings with 36 heated bars, allowing for plenty of space to dry clothes, and the lightweight design allows for easy and compact storage when not in use. The device simply plugs into the wall and also includes a cover, which can be used to contain the heat and dry clothes even more quickly.

Shoppers have been leaving reviews on the Aldi Specialbuy, with some calling it an ”excellent value product”. CW123 said: ”We purchased this item as we are worried about the cost of living and to minimise turning the heating on this winter. It’s perfect for us. Its dries our clothes quickly, the cover is a bonus. Great price!” Lorraine commented: ”Handy to have with winter coming on. Good that the cover was included in the price. Haven’t had to use it yet as weather not been too bad. Excellent value product.” Kazza also added: ”This works brilliantly if you’re savvy about how you put your washing on it. I fold arms, hoods etc so they’re on the bars rather than hanging down. Same with small items like socks – just double them over and put them on like that. Extra bonus is that it’s great as a very cheap form of heating in my living room and I use for that even when there’s no washing to dry!”