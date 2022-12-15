Apple Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL shed 4.69% to $136.50 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index COMP falling 3.23% to 10,810.53 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA falling 2.25% to 33,202.22. This was the stock’s second consecutive day of losses. Apple Inc. closed $46.44 short of its 52-week high ($182.94), which the company reached on January 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Microsoft Corp. MSFT fell…