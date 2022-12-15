Categories
Technology

Apple Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market


Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL shed 4.69% to $136.50 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index COMP falling 3.23% to 10,810.53 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA falling 2.25% to 33,202.22. This was the stock’s second consecutive day of losses. Apple Inc. closed $46.44 short of its 52-week high ($182.94), which the company reached on January 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Microsoft Corp. MSFT fell…



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.