Categories
Technology

Apple should fear the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the year ahead


If you want the fastest phone, buy an iPhone 14 Pro. If you want the best camera and selfies? DxOLabs says it’s the iPhone 14 Pro. The brightest and most accurate phone screen? Also the iPhone 14 Pro. Now, leaks suggest that Apple’s unchecked dominance could be in jeopardy, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be the biggest threat the iPhone has faced in years. 

We criticize Apple for its walled-garden approach, but that isn’t why people buy the best iPhones, especially not the high-end iPhone 14 Pro. It’s true that Apple services like iMessage, or its iCloud backup, keep users addicted to Apple and feeling unable to leave. If the phones weren’t great, folks would find a way. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The sleek design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image credit: Future)

Apple phones used to have the coolest design, but Samsung and Google caught up, and who doesn’t wrap their phone in a case anyway? It used to be that Apple phones were so much prettier and sleeker than the competition, anyone interested in style wouldn’t be caught in public carrying anything less. Those days are behind us.

Apple iPhone still has the best cameras, right?



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.