Apple Watch Ultra Review – Consumer Reports

The Apple Watch Ultra is the most radical reimagining of the Apple Watch since the company launched the original model in 2015. But while it looks and feels different, once you get it on your wrist, it actually works very much like other Apple Watches—and that’s not a bad thing at all.

It does have some new tricks, however. If you read Apple’s adrenalized marketing materials, the Ultra seems targeted at hard-core athletes (and those who aspire to be), with the addition of adventure-minded features like an 86-decibel siren in case you need a backcountry rescue and a built-in scuba dive computer.

It looks the part, too. The Ultra has a titanium body that’s not only bigger (at 49 mm vs. the 45 mm of the largest Series 8 Watch) but also significantly thicker than previous Apple Watches. A bezel that surrounds the display seems likely to keep the crystal intact if you whack it on the sandstone while you’re bouldering—or on a railing while you’re juggling groceries from Trader Joe’s. (Apple also sold a titanium version of the Apple Watch in the Series 5 through Series 7 models.)

Despite its new exterior, the Ultra’s insides are familiar. Ultra uses the same S8 chip as the current Series 8 Watch and the latest generation Apple Watch SE. And it uses the same updated Watch OS9 operating system that can be installed on Watches dating back to the Series 4.

The Ultra comes in only one model, the 49-mm watch with cellular capability, priced at $799. That’s a good bit more than the $529 45-mm cellular Series 8—but it’s far from the most expensive Apple Watch. That honor goes to the $1,759 Stainless Steel Series 8 with the Hermès Gourmette Metal Double Tour band.