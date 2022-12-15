Arcade Paradise Adds First Licensed Game, And It Fits Right In

Arcade Paradise was one of the most surprising games of 2022, and it was a personal favorite of a few of us on the GameSpot team. Thus far, all of the arcade cabinets in the game have been original works created by Nosebleed Interactive, but that’s changing with the game’s first licensed cabinet: Kung Fury.

“Nosebleed Interactive has collaborated with award-winning indie studio Hello There Games, creators of the critically acclaimed AVICII Invector, to bring the very first licensed in-game cabinet available for Arcade Paradise,” Nosebleed said in an update on the game’s Steam page. The new cabinet is available as DLC for $3, giving you yet another way to spruce up the laundromat-turned-arcade. It’s out now on PC and will hit all consoles on January 12, 2023.

Kung Fury: Street Rage is essentially a Streets of Rage homage, complete with four unique characters and a synth soundtrack. The game’s inclusion makes a lot of sense, as the original titles available in Arcade Paradise thus far were almost all riffs or outright parodies of real games like Pac-Man and Dance Dance Revolution.

Though it’s essentially a business simulator, Arcade Paradise is also a fantastic story of parental discord and ’90s-era nostalgia. In our best-of-the-rest list for 2022, Steve Watts called the game a “stellar fusion of management sim and minigame collection.”