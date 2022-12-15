Categories
Archie ‘blocked’ from meeting the Queen as Meghan makes claims


One of the most controversial celebrity couples in the world are back on screens this week for the final episodes of Harry and Meghan, their revelatory new Netflix documentary. During a particularly shocking segment, Prince Harry claims Meghan Markle and, by extension, her son Archie wasn’t allowed to visit the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan claimed a meeting between the Sussexes and the Queen was blocked at the last minute.

After confirming her schedule was free for the week, Harry suddenly received a message claiming she was busy as they were preparing to fly to the UK.

“I remember looking at H,” Meghan recalled. “I mean, my gosh, this is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict.

“Because they’re blocking you from seeing the Queen, but really what they’re doing is blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother.”

Lucas Hill-Paul

By Lucas Hill-Paul

Lucas Hill-Paul is a Digital TV Reporter at Express.co.uk. As seen in: Daily Express, Screen Rant, Scottish Daily Record, Kent Live, Film Daily, The Mancunion, SWLondoner, SussexLive, Northants Live

