Ariana Grande Is The First Guest Judge On “Drag Race” Season 15

The Grammy winner will be gracing our screens for the two-episode premiere, and I for one am SCREAMING, CRYING, THROWING UP!
This will mark Ari’s second appearance on the show after she guest judged on Season 7 back in 2015, and let me just say, “IT’S BEEN TOO LONG!”
This will also be the “Positions” singer’s first time back since spending a season judging The Voice in 2021, so you know the girl is READY.
I may be absolutely hyperventilating over this news, but I am not the only one! Drag Race and Ariana superfans are all collectively losing their minds online.
While others are wondering what the lip syncs will be. We’ve got two episodes to cover!
Are you excited? What songs do you think the queens will lip-synch to during the premiere? Let me know in the comments!
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 is set to return for its back-to-back two-episode premiere on Jan. 6, only on MTV.
Source link