Arsenal have fresh reason to fear Man City because of Julian





The assessment of Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Julian Alvarez after their World Cup semi-final win over Croatia will have been music to the ears of Pep Guardiola – but perhaps not so much for Mikel Arteta. At the same time, it is a tune the Manchester City manager Guardiola is thoroughly familiar with.

After all, Guardiola paid just £14m to River Plate in January on his 22nd birthday so that Alvarez could orchestrate exactly the same piece at the Etihad. And he’s now up to four goals in Qatar. “Julian Alvarez was excellent not only because he scored a brace but he was very helpful with the midfielders,” was the main theme from Scaloni after the comprehensive 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia on Tuesday booked Argentina a place in Sunday’s final. “With his age it’s normal because he wants to give it everything. He played excellent football. We are very happy with him. Scoring goals is great for a striker like him.” Two goals and the uncompromising run that led to Argentina’s opening penalty would normally be man-of-the-match material. However, FIFA seem determined to make those match-by-match awards to the biggest names rather than the best players.

And Lionel Messi’s mesmerising assist for the third goal was all the nudge they needed once again to ensure the main man was duly scrubbed up for interview by the rights holders. Similarly, having spent six more months on loan still at River Plate as part of the deal, Alvarez finally arrived in the summer as the long-awaited central striker to find Erling Haaland had already been given the No 9 shirt and was making all the noise. But if he is constantly hiding in the shadows, it is because that is where he chooses to be to launch his unsuspecting attacks on defences. Nicknamed ‘El Aranita’ – the little spider – by family members when he used to play in the streets as a four-year-old among the big boys, his involvement in all three goals against the Croatians was testament to his ability to lurk. A mistake in the Croatia midfield and a perfect pass from Enzo Fernandez and Alvarez was in the perfect place to reel in Dominik Livakovic to crash into him as the ball was poked by him. Then he was able to provide the actual finish when, courtesy of a couple of fortuitous deflections, he rode two tackles to earn his chance to score. MORE WORLD CUP NEWS…

Then while Messi was weaving his magic around Josko Gvardiol out by the touchline, do not underestimate Alvarez’s ability to pick out the perfect spot in the crowded penalty area to be picked out with the simple pass that ended all the trickery. If anything, Alvarez’s ability to read the game makes him more of a Guardiola player than Haaland. None of which bodes well for City’s Premier League rivals when the title race resumes after Christmas. Arsenal had placed their hopes in their own South American striker – only for Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus to fly home early from Qatar for an operation which could rule him out for three months. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has been resting up for a month and will be raring to go again once the festivities wind down in the Middle East. And if not? Well, it turns out that Guardiola has the perfect spare. Watch out Arsenal.