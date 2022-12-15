Australia creates new fee for tourists





Australia’s Northern Territory Government will introduce a fee for tourists to visit some of its top attractions. New Park Passes will be introduced from April 2023.

Domestic and international tourists will need the new Park Pass to visit 50 out of the 85 National Parks in the Northern Territory. Tourists will be allowed to purchase day-long, week-long and ‘open’ options to visit the parks. Many of the included parks feature springs and waterfalls that are very popular with social media influencers. Parks covered under the Pass include Adelaide River Foreshore Conservation Area, Illamurta Springs Conservation Reserve, Mary River National Park and Watarrka National Park. READ MORE: Croatia to join the Schengen Zone – holiday rules

A day pass is expected to cost $10 (£5.51) for an adult while a child will cost $5 (£2.75) with a discount for families. Parks and Wildlife executive director, Sally Egan, told ABC News: “Revenue from fees would be invested into the ‘protection, maintenance and safety of our parksand the creation of new visitor experiences’. “Nothing at the moment that we are hearing or seeing is suggesting that people will have a real problem and it would stop them coming to the Northern Territory.” One person wrote on Twitter: “I’ve seen how tourists leave national parks after visiting, rubbish everywhere. DON’T MISS

Manchester is also planning to introduce a tourist tax with visitors charged £1 per night in the city. The Northern city has been named one of the top destinations in the world by Lonely Planet and is expecting an increase in tourists. Wales is also planning to introduce a tourist tax although some hospitality owners oppose the idea. Those supporting the tax would like to use the money raised to boost essential services in popular areas.