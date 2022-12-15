Banff bans smoking, vaping on trails and sidewalks in townsite

Smoking and vaping in a popular resort town in Banff National Park will be banned soon in most public places.

Other than ceremonial use of tobacco, visitors and residents in Banff, Alta., will be allowed to puff only in parking lots, on private property and alleyways — as long as they aren’t near a door, window or child not under the smoker’s care.

The bylaw prohibits smoking in parks, trails, sidewalks, pedestrian zones, bus stops and outdoor events and markets. This on top of the provincial rules that prohibit smoking near places like hospitals, schools, zoos, pools and splash pads.

Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno said the new rules will help Banff lead the way on reducing second-hand smoke, cut down on litter and prevent risk of human-lit wildfires in the townsite.

“I encourage anyone to go walk around the river and clean up cigarette butts when the thaw happens because there are thousands of cigarette butts out there in our townsite and that is the main reason I am very supportive of this,” DiManno said.

DiManno said this is a gold standard for a community that values clean mountain air and a healthy, active lifestyle. She said it’s also about setting an example for younger populations, who can be impressionable.

The new Banff bylaw will go above and beyond provincial rules but isn’t the first of its kind in Alberta. Other municipalities like Okotoks have similar bylaws.

Group hopes national parks become smoke-free

Les Hagen, executive director of Action on Smoking and Health, said the group plans to launch a campaign to push a national ban on smoking in national parks based on a Health Canada recommendation.

“We feel it’s time for the federal government to follow through on this recommendation by making all national parks smoke-free,” Hagen told councillors. “Your decision today will help ignite a national campaign for smoke-free parks.”

Some letters in opposition to the bylaw told councillors the new bylaw would treat smokers as second-class citizens, discriminating against a personal choice.

Councillor worries about enforcement

Coun. Hugh Pettigrew said he’s worried the bylaw will be tough to enforce.

“It’s a difficult sell when there’s new people coming in every day,” Pettigrew said. “I am concerned about if we don’t allow it, once we don’t allow it in town, that people are going to end up smoking in areas that are more dangerous, in secret.”

The new bylaw will come into effect Feb. 1, 2023.

Anyone found breaking the rules could face a $250 or $500 fine, depending on the offence.