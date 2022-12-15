Bank offers customers 3.25% interest rate on savings account

Laura Suter, the head of personal finance at AJ Bell, explained how the savings opportunities for Britons have changed dramatically in the past year.

She said: “This time last year the UK had interest rates of 0.1 percent, the top easy-access savings account paid 0.7 percent, you could get an average two-year fixed mortgage for less than 1.5 percent and although inflation had crept up it still stood at just over five percent, way below the level of price increases today.

“What a difference a year makes – base rate is at 3.5 percent, the average two-year fix mortgage is now hovering around six percent, the rate of inflation has doubled to 10.7 percent and savings rates have soared.

“Savers will get a sprinkling of festive cheer as another rate rise will surely push the rate of interest paid on cash up further, making savings accounts more attractive.