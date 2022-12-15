BBC fans blast Naga Munchetty for ‘interrupting’ in fiery clash

Ian McIntyre said: “Am I the only one watching this Interview by Naga Munchetty thinking £33k a year is a b****y good wage?

“I’ve worked in private industry in sales offices for the last 40 years and my pay is currently £28k.” (sic)

While Diane Hudson added: “Good morning, I am listening to the interview with Maria Caulfield. You have asked questions where the response is they don’t want to take from front line. Naga you have not asked her if she doesn’t think nurses are front line.”

“Naga doing her best to be obnoxious this morning trying to be deliberately argumentative,” Graeme Hunter.