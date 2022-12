This coat was by Temperley London and a little more pricey than Eugenie’s.

Described by the brand as the “Halcyon checked wool-blend twill coat”, the garment retailed for a huge £1,295.

However, it us currently on offer, having decreased in price to £518 on fashion website The Outnet.

The website added: “Alice Temperley’s expert attention to detail and supremely flattering designs makes her label a style set favorite.