Bengaluru airport’s T2 is now on metaverse

Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2, which is set to open in the next few weeks, has become one of the first terminals in the world that can be experienced in the metaverse.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Tuesday announced the first-phase launch of its metaverse experience, which it calls BLR Metaport.

Metaverse, a portmanteau of meta and universe, refers to a “computer-generated universe” where people can live in a virtually programmed and developed world. It allows them to have a virtual avatar and interact with other people’s similar avatars in a lifelike environment.

According to BIAL, BLR Metaport has been built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the US multinational’s cloud computing platform, and the Indian blockchain platform, Polygon. It will offer an immersive, three-dimensional virtual experience of T2.

BIAL said BLR Metaport would one day enable users to shop from their favourite brands sitting in any part of the world.

Here’s how it works

1) Log onto www.blrmetaport.com and register for a virtual tour and navigation of T2. Users will be asked to give camera and microphone permissions. If they don’t give these permissions, others won’t be able to see or talk to them.

2) Users will be able to make changes to the face, body, hair and outfit of their digital avatars.

3) Users can do a lot of things with their digital avatars. They can visit airline counters, check into flights, enter the security area, interact with airport staff, shop at any of the stores and connect with fellow travellers.

4) BLR Metaport will also offer features such as video-conferencing, messaging and spatial audio, and avatar creation.